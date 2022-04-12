Everything Kim Kardashian and Her Family Said about Kanye West in The Kardashians

Another corner. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had already broken up when filming for The Kardashians began, but the rapper is still actively involved in the show.

“Kanye and I are still going through a divorce,” the 41—year-old Skims founder said during the debut episode of the Hulu series, which will premiere on Thursday, April 14. — We’re just trying to figure it out. How to be good parents for our children together, how to be good friends to each other. Our ultimate goal, no matter what, is just happiness and following it, no matter how it looks.”

When filming of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new show began in September 2021, the 44-year-old Grammy winner and the egoist writer seemed to be in a great relationship. A month before The Kardashians began production, the beauty mogul unexpectedly appeared – in a wedding dress — at one of West’s Donda album listening parties.

However, after the founder of KKW Beauty began dating Pete Davidson, West began to publicly declare that he wanted to reconcile with Kardashian, from whom he has children together: North, 8 years old, Saint, 6 years old, Chicago, 4 years old, and Psalm, 2 years old.

“SNL made my wife say “I divorced him” on TV because they just wanted to lift the ban, and I’ve never seen the newspapers. We’re not even divorced,” he said during a November 2021 appearance on the “Drink Champs” podcast, referring to his ex’s Saturday night live performance the month before. “So, like us — because [it’s] not a joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents—I want us to be together.” (A graduate of The Keeping Up With the Kardashians filed for divorce from designer Yeezy in February 2021.)

The judge declared Kardashian officially unmarried in March and restored her maiden name, but West’s public feud with 28-year-old Davidson continued to escalate. “Boyfriend texts me, annoys me, brags about sleeping with my wife,” the “Heartless” musician said in a deleted Instagram video the same month. “I publicly struggled with this for a year and a half. I was dragged into the fact that she’s not my wife, she doesn’t have [my] last name, and now he writes to me, brags about being in bed with my wife, and I’m like, “Who’s looking at my kids?” if he writes to me, brags about sleeping with my wife.”

Keep scrolling to see everything Kim and her family have said about West on The Kardashians.

How was the divorce

At the premiere of The Kardashians, the former couple talked about SNL several times. At the end of the episode, Kardashian even called her ex to discuss what to do about the possibility of leaking additional footage from her sex video.

At some point in the episode ​​​​Kardashian also asked North if she wanted to go to the Grammys with her dad, although it’s unclear when that conversation took place. (West was banned from performing at the 2022 ceremony after a series of threatening posts on social media.)

Kanye’s participation in “SNL”

The first episode was filmed before Kardashian’s SNL debut in October 2021, and in several scenes she discussed the possibility of West joining her as a musical guest. “It would be epic if he was my musical guest, but then do I want my own moment?” she asked her family in one scene. In a confessional interview , she added: “This is my first time and I kind of want it to be about me and not about how they will behave with each other?”

Former E! The personality continued to weigh the decision in a conversation with stylist Danielle Levy. “It can be very soothing. It would be great if the kids could see Mom and Dad together on SNL,” she said. “But then, for example, I can be more tense. The more people you know out there, I can just say:”Oh, my God.””

Halsey eventually signed on to be a performer in this episode, but West helped his ex with her monologue and her wardrobe for the show. Comedians Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman and Dave Chappelle also helped Kardashian joke about her divorce. “Sarah Silverman said, ‘What if you say, ‘OK, I’ll ask some questions from the audience,’ and I say, ‘You,’ and it’s really Kanye in disguise, but you know it’s him,” the Skims designer said, laughing. “He [spoke]:”So, do you believe in a second chance in marriage? And [I would say] “No!”