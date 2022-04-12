Everything Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Said about Tristan Thompson in The Kardashians

Under a magnifying glass. After many public ups and downs, it is not surprising that the relationship of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will continue to be the main topic of discussion on the Hulu reality show The Kardashians.

“Now Tristan and I are just friends. I love the relationship we have with him, but most of all I’m focused on being a mom to my beautiful angel Tru,” 37—year-old Chloe told the cameras during the debut episode of The Kardashians, which will premiere on Thursday, April 14.

The Good American co-founder noted that 31-year-old Tristan had other plans, adding: “I know that if Tristan had achieved his goal, we would have been completely together. I just need a little break and time to think.”

Fans initially watched Khloe’s ups and downs with the athlete unfolding in Keeping up with the Kardashians. The former couple first met in September 2016, and less than two years later they had a daughter.

A few days before Chloe gave birth, the former Boston Celtics player was accused of cheating with several women. At that time, the couple stayed together. They later ended their romance after Tristan kissed Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019.

The duo resumed their romance from time to time in August 2020 after spending time together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, less than a year later, the Us confirmed that they had announced their dismissal again.

During the premiere of the Hulu series, Chloe admitted that she has “a lot of reservations and worries” when it comes to Tristan because of their past. “Tristan is very determined for us to be together again,” she shared. “He goes to therapy quite often — a couple of times a week. Now we even do couples therapy together. I say couples, but it’s actually his therapy that I’m being asked to join.”

During the filming of the first season of The Kardashians, the NBA player’s personal life made headlines again when news broke that Marali Nichols had sued him for alimony. In the court’s response, Tristan admitted that he met the fitness model in March 2021, when he was still dating Chloe.

In January 2022, a native of Canada publicly acknowledged the paternity of the child a month after Theo’s birth. He is also the father of a 5-year-old son from the former Jordan Craig.

After the drama, Chloe confirmed that viewers will see the events unfolding on the screen.

“This will be addressed on the show,” the Revenge Body host told Variety last month. “As a family, we are trying to protect the privacy of our partners or other significant individuals, because they didn’t actually sign up for this; we did. But if something is really public like it was, it would be weird if Tristan was part of the show and then suddenly disappeared and we never talk about it

.”‘

She added: “I always try to be as respectful as possible, but this is reality. But it’s not going to be some kind of drawn-out and drawn-out situation. I think people are probably a little tired of it.”

A month later, a KUWTK graduate spoke about the current situation of the former. “I still think he’s a great guy and a great dad. He’s just not my boyfriend,” Chloe told Robin Roberts during an interview on April 6. “I think, in the end, we all strive for bliss. We want to feel happy. We want to feel safe.”

Scroll down everything Chloe and her family have said when it comes to her relationship with Tristan:

Where things are now

“Tristan and I are not quite together at the moment. He’s one of my best friends,” Chloe explained in a candid interview during the premiere episode. “I see Tristan a couple of times a week. He is a very practical dad, and Tristan and I have no tension. We get along very well.

Reflecting on your past

During the premiere of The Kardashians, Khloe and Tristan talked about adjusting to their new norms as just parents.

“It’s always such a weird fucking gray area because we’re such great friends. And I think it’s so confusing to outsiders,” the California native said during the April 14 episode. “Because I know how to be a monster to you if I want to.”

The basketball player replied: “But you have never been someone I respect and appreciate. I mean, you’ve never burned my clothes or cut up my cars.”

The businesswoman reminded her ex-boyfriend that she “poured water all over [his] clothes” when she was pregnant with their daughter. “When you cheated on me. And if I wasn’t pregnant, I’d fuck you. I just didn’t want to break my nails before giving birth,” she said.

What awaits them in the future

“Every day he tries to show me and prove to me that he is a different person and that I should believe and trust him. But he and I have been through so much together that I have a lot of reservations,” Chloe admitted. noting that no one has brought Tristan to “responsibility” for his past actions.