Everything Kaley Cuoco Said about love, relationships, Grief and Divorce

Do it your own way! Kaley Cuoco doesn’t let her past romances affect her attitude to love, but she has learned a few lessons from her two failed marriages.

“I’m not one of those who wants to be alone,” Cuoco admitted in an interview for Glamour magazine in April 2022. “I just need to figure out my priorities a little bit and make sure that now I know that I need to water this relationship. …I want to change, I want to be better.”

The Big Bang Theory graduate has had many high-profile relationships since she burst into Hollywood in the early 90s, including dating her former film partner Johnny Galecki from 2007 to 2009.

After she broke up with Roseanne graduate, Cuoco was briefly engaged to Josh Resnick in 2011. After the couple broke up, the graduate of “8 simple rules” found love with Ryan Sweeting.

Cuoco surprised fans when she and Sweeting tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in December 2013, just three months after getting engaged. The couple’s marriage was short-lived, and in September 2015, the couple announced its dissolution.

Six months later, Cuoco was in love again, this time with rider Carl Cook. Despite the fact that she thought she would never walk down the aisle again after her first divorce, the flight attendant star married Cook in June 2018.

“I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to get,” Cuoco told Cosmopolitan in April 2018. — I knew I just needed to be patient, I had to go through a lot, but it led me to Carl.

However, the Brandy & Mr. Whiskers graduate parted ways with Cook in September 2021. Despite all the ups and downs in the relationship, Cuoco decided to focus on the positives.

The Alley Cats Strike star values her time with friends and family after two public divorces since 2015.

“I spend a lot of time with my dogs and friends,” Cuoco told Extra in April 2022. “I really like my friends right now — [it’s] a special time.”

Scroll down to see Cuoco’s best quotes about love, romance and breakups:

Top of her checklist

The charmed alum told us about then-boyfriend Cook in September 2017, revealing why she fell in love with him. “He’s a real person and I think it was important to know how much he loves dogs and horses — it’s always on my checklist,” she told Us exclusively. “Must love Dogs” is number one, and he noted it pretty quickly, and I fell very hard.”

Major Ternoff

Cuoco revealed in an April 2018 episode of the Vogue video series “Sad Hot Girls” that she once dumped a “famous” boyfriend for tipping badly. In this story, the hop star called the mysterious man “John” in order not to publicly condemn him for bad behavior. “Everyone who met him loved him too, and we looked cute together,” Cuoco recalled.

She noted that after a “great dinner,” her then-boyfriend took out his phone to use the calculator function to determine which tips to give. “I’m getting a little hot because I think I understand what’s going on. It multiplies like an eight percent tip. Oh my God, it’s cheap. It’s cheap. He’s a bad tipper.

The graduate of the “Allergy to Monsters” program explained that the same thing continued when they went out somewhere, which led her to the fact that one day she returned to the restaurant and separately left a tip to the waiter because she was “horrified” by the cheapness of this person.

The “marriage” was ruined

“To be honest, I thought I would never get married again. My ex ruined that word for me,” the “Last Ride” actress told Cosmopolitan in the May 2018 issue, speaking about Sweeting. “The first time I married someone who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the one I met initially. And it wasn’t my fault—it was his fault.”

Working with an ex

“We weren’t weird, that’s what was weird,” Cuoco told Haute Living Los Angeles in May 2019 about her post—split dynamic with “Big Bang Theory” co-star Galecki. “It was a mutual parting, and it’s so rare to talk. Johnny and I were friends at first, and then, obviously, we dated.”

The Duo, who split in 2009 after two years of marriage, he continued to play the love interest of Leonard and penny in the CBS Comedy 2019, not allowing their romantic past define their friendship.

“When we broke up, it was funny, because then our relationship on the show was hot and heavy. There were a lot of bed scenes,” she explained. “We were kind of:”We tried to break off the relationship, but they kept coming back.” We dealt with it very quickly and now we are closer than ever. It could have gone either way, and I was really proud of us.”