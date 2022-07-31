Everything is everywhere and immediately breaks the world record for box office receipts for A24

“Everything and everywhere, all at once” broke a significant world record for box office receipts for A24. Directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, known by the common name Daniels, Everything is everywhere and at once, was released earlier this year and received rave reviews from critics and viewers. In the film, Michelle Yeoh plays an exhausted laundromat owner who, trying to finish paying taxes, finds herself on a multifaceted adventure to save her universe.

“Everything is everywhere and at once” is A24, the studio responsible for recent films such as “People”, “X”, “Red Rocket” and “Green Knight”. The studio is well known among fans of indie cinema for its unique projects, which are often produced with a smaller budget and boast bold creative ideas of innovative filmmakers. Created with a budget of $25 million, the film “Everything Everywhere and at Once” fits well into the A24 format, but quickly became a breakthrough hit, unlike any other studio film. In June, Daniels’ multiverse romp surpassed “Hereditary” and became the highest-grossing A24 film in the world. Due to its success, “Everything and Everywhere, All at Once” was recently re-released in theaters with an additional 8 minutes of excerpts and an introduction by Daniels.

Now, according to a new Variety report, the movie “Everything Everywhere and At Once” has crossed another A24 milestone, recently surpassing $100 million at the global box office. According to the new box office, the film was significantly ahead of “Hereditary”, which was previously the highest—grossing A24 film in the world – $ 79 million. Despite the fact that the film is now available for viewing at home on digital platforms, it continues to perform well in theaters, and its recent re-release last weekend brought the film an additional $ 650,000.

Despite the fact that compared to such major blockbusters as “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “The Best Shooter: Maverick” by Tom Cruise, it is still overshadowed, the impressive performance of “Everything everywhere and at Once” is another proof that viewers are interested in original stories written by new voices. Almost immediately after the release, Daniels’ latest film received widespread rumor, a positive response from viewers led to repeat screenings and an exceptional drop in box office receipts from weekend to weekend. In addition, being shot with a budget of only $25 million, which pales in comparison with the budget of “Thor: Love and Thunder” of $ 250 million, the feat of the film has become even more impressive.

“Everything Everywhere and at Once” manages to be both sincere and funny, action—packed and dramatic – a combination that obviously resonated with viewers around the world. The directors have denied rumors that they are interested in creating a sequel to “Everything Everywhere and at Once,” but the high performance of the film suggests that viewers may have a desire to revisit the unique world created by Daniels. At the same time, the film tells a meaningful story with a strong ending and in many ways is a response to the overblown entertainment landscape of the franchise today, which gives good reasons for the film to remain an independent adventure.