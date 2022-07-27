Everything included in the Trinity Masquerade Edition for Bayonetta 3

With the onslaught of games released at the beginning of the year, it may seem that 2022 has nothing more to give to the gaming industry. However, this could not be further from the truth, as in the second half of the year, a lot of games of both AAA and indie games are sent to consoles and PCs. Although August and September are packed with releases, October has the most events when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Overwatch 2 and, of course, Bayonetta 3 are released.

For the past few years, Bayonetta 3 has been one of the most anticipated games for the Nintendo Switch, and finally it has an official release date of October 28, 2022. Judging by the trailers released, it seems that Bayonetta 3 will be giving fans more of what they love, with quirkier, larger-than-life characters and more incredible action sequences than ever before. But before fans pick up their copy of Bayonetta 3, they might want to know a little more about the game’s special edition, Trinity Masquerade Edition.

Trinity Masquerade Edition for Bayonetta 3

As is the case with any large AAA release currently, the Bayonetta 3 has three major editions to choose from. The first edition is just a standard physical copy of the game available in all regular retail stores, and the second edition is a digital version of the game available in the Nintendo Switch eShop. However, the third edition is called Trinity Masquerade Edition.

This version of Bayonetta 3 comes with a physical copy of the game, as well as several physical goodies. In addition to the standard gaming case, the Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade version includes three exclusive title pages. These title pages serve as alternate covers for Bayonetta games on the Nintendo Switch, and owners of all three can change the covers to create a panoramic display with vivid key images from all three games. While these goodies come down to just some pretty pieces of paper, the concept is pretty nifty, rewarding those who have invested in physical versions of the last two Bayonetta games on Switch.

However, the main highlight of the Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition is the 200-page artbook that is included in the package. For 200 pages, this full-color artbook runs through the entire Bayonetta trilogy from beginning to end. , and showcases a variety of character designs, concept art, and never-before-seen views of otherworldly monsters and game bosses.

The standard physical version of the Bayonetta 3 retails for $59.99, while the Trinity Masquerade Edition costs $89.99. It’s a bit jumpy, especially when the only real inclusion is an artbook, but for Bayonetta fans, this increase is probably lower than some expected. After all, compared to some other collectible AAA editions, it doesn’t seem that expensive. For example, the recently announced God of War Ragnarok Jotnar Edition costs $259.99, although admittedly it has a lot more physical and digital goodies. Pre-orders for Bayonetta 3 are already in effect worldwide, so if fans want to get their hands on the Trinity Masqeurade Edition, they’d better do it as soon as possible before it’s sold out forever.

Bayonetta 3 is released on October 28, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.