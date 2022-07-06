Everything included in the God Of War Ragnarok editions for pre-order

Santa Monica Studio has finally announced the release date of God of War Ragnarok, as well as a number of editions available for pre-order. The latest installment of the God of War franchise is coming out on November 9, 2022 and will be available for pre-order from July 15. Although some fans may be content with just the game itself after such a long wait, its more sophisticated editions have a lot to offer.

News of the pre-order release of God of War Ragnarok came after a protracted saga related to the potential release date of the game, and many fans began to worry about the delay due to the lack of details shown during 2022. Confirmation of its release on November 9 should now dispel these fears, as well as the announcement of collector’s editions itself. Including the base game itself, players can pre-order in four different ways, with each edition having its own bonuses.

Various God of War Ragnarok releases available for pre-order have been featured on the PlayStation blog.Blog and in the unboxing video uploaded to the PlayStation YouTube channel. The first and simplest edition is the standard edition, which includes only the game itself. This edition can be purchased both in physical and digital form, it is available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Players who pre-order on PS4 will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for $ 10. Those who enjoy the hype around God of War Ragnarok should take a step beyond the Standard. The first of three more challenging pre—order editions is Digital Deluxe, which includes a number of digital awards both in and out of the game. In addition to the game, players will receive a set of in—game items — a set of Darkdale items – that Kratos and Atreus can wear. In addition to the game itself, the Digital Deluxe Edition offers a soundtrack to the game, a digital artbook published by Dark Horse, a set of avatars and a theme for PS4.

Collector’s Editions of God Of War Ragnarok’s Bring The Thunder (and Mjolnir)

God of War Ragnarok somewhat breaks stereotypes by offering not one, but two collector’s editions. Both of them include a digital voucher for the basic game for PS4 and PS5 and content from the Digital Deluxe Edition, in addition to their physical benefits. The collectible editions also come in a box reminiscent of the Guardian of Knowledge shrines found in God of War, as shown in the image above. Inside, players will find a Steelbook showcase (without a disk inside), 2-inch carved figures of the twins Vanir, Freya and Freyr, as well as a set of dice inside the bag with the image of Yggdrasil. Finally, confirming the leak, the Collector’s Edition includes Mjolnir, the hammer of Thor. Mjolnir is presented in all its glory in a 16-inch replica decorated with intricate runic patterns that resemble the drawings on Kratos’ weapon in GoW when it is pumped and improved.

The complete list of items in the various God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition sets is as follows:

Printed voucher code for the full version of the God of War Ragnarök game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. Steelbook showcase (without game disc) with the image of a bear and a wolf representing Kratos and Atreus, respectively. 2-inch Vanir Twins carvings are wooden carvings of Freya and Freyr, the gods of the Vanir. A set of dwarf dice is a set of dice with a high—quality wood finish in a bag for dice with the symbol of Yggdrasil. The 16-inch replica of Mjolnir is a highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God. of War Ragnarök.Kratos’ Darkdale ArmorAtreus’ Darkdale OuttireDarkdale Blades HandsDarkdale Axe Gripoficial Digital Soundtrack God of War RagnarökDark Horse Digital Mini ArtbookAvatar Set for PlayStation profilesPlayStation 4 Theme

The latest and richest edition of God of War Ragnarök is the Jötnar Edition, which includes almost everything from the above list, as well as several additional bonuses that players can digitally use, display in their own living space, or even use. First, the dwarves’ dice set is replaced by a set of dice with silver trim and blue details, and their dice bag has a symbol of the Huldra brothers, Brock and Sindri from God of War. Also included is the Draupnir ring, classically made by the Huldra brothers as a gift to Odin, and a set of three pins representing the Kratos family: Faye, himself and Atreus. Finally, there is a vinyl record with two songs by Bear McCreary, the composer of the game. Between these four pre-order releases, those who have been waiting for the release of God of War Ragnarök for years will have no shortage of options and many privileges are expected.