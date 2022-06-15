Everything included in Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition

Resident Evil fans were given plenty to get excited about after Capcom’s presentation last Sunday. While the first half of the event was dedicated to games like his new IP, Exoprimal and the new Monster Hunter Rise DLC, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the last third of the show was entirely dedicated to the Resident Evil crowd. It was an event that would make any avid Resident Evil fan salivate: announcements of new next-generation updates for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, as well as a new look at Resident Evil 4. Remake gameplay.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the show was the way Capcom brought gamers back to the latest installment of the series, as Resident Evil: Village Gold Edition will be released on October 28. Village includes the base game and will introduce a brand new DLC called The Winters’ Expansion, which can also be purchased separately for fans who already have the base game. This expansion will provide players with a new campaign, a new camera view for the village and additional content for mercenaries.

Where will Resident Evil Go: Village’s Shadow Of Rose

Starting with the first part shown in The Winter’s Expansion, viewers will finally see more of Rose Winters 16 years after the events of The Village storyline. This new campaign, titled Shadows of Rose, puts players in her place from a third-person perspective as she navigates an entirely new environment filled with brand new enemies and familiar faces, with a mysterious story to uncover as she tries to escape from the evil that haunts her. .

This new campaign is really exciting because for the first time, players will be able to play as Rose and dive deeper into the powers she possesses, and it will be interesting to see how Capcom connects this with the gameplay. Another interesting aspect of this story is the megamycete that Rose touches, as he drags her into this new world where the story takes place. It also played a big role in the history of the Village.

Two characters who are sure to play a big role in this mystery are a girl who looks very much like her, and Michael, a mysterious invisible man who leaves written clues. Judging from the trailer alone, these characters are likely to be the ones who promote the story and support it throughout. But if Resident Evil fans have learned anything from past games, it’s that mysterious people should never be trusted.

Resident Evil returns with a third-person view

Something that caused quite a positive response from the audience is the fact that Shadows of Rose will take place with a third-person view. There has been no confirmation whether players will be able to switch between third- and first-person views, so it’s safe to assume that this will be an exclusively “out-of-body experience” for now. This makes one think about the possibility that future RE titles may revert to a third-person perspective in the future. Capcom seems to have doubled down on this theory by including a new third-person mode for the main Village campaign as well in this Gold Edition.

Fans will finally be able to play RE: Village from a new third-person perspective, with brand new animations for even more immersive gameplay. This is sure to be very tempting for fans who may have liked the Village, but lacked the real feel of Resident Evil with a camera over their shoulder. The fact that Capcom has included a third-person view in the Village along with a new story is really puzzling about what Capcom is going on behind the scenes.

Many will say that the Resident Evil series suffered after Resident Evil 6, and that it was only after the release of Resident Evil 7 with a new first-person approach that the series finally returned to its glory. However, since then, Capcom remakes have enjoyed success with both old fans and new ones, thanks to the improvements in the quality of life made in the cult Resident Evil games. The publisher may see an opportunity to return to the old visual design, while maintaining the pace of new games. Resident Evil 4 Remake once again illustrates this point and can also be an indicator of what is coming.

Resident Evil: Village Finally Lets Players Be Lady D

The latest addition to The Winter Expansion expansion is The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, adding even more content to the arcade mode, which allows players to battle hordes of enemies as some of their favorite characters from the game. This new list of content includes additional stages, as well as characters such as Chris Redfield, Heisenberg and, of course, Lady Dimitrescu.