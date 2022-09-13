Everything in Fire Emblem: Divine Edition by Engage

With over 40 minutes of news, synopsis and updates, this latest version of Nintendo Direct could be the best of the year, especially for Fire Emblem fans. Despite the fact that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom clearly stands out at the presentation, fans had many other discoveries, such as the announcement of the new Story of Seasons, Octopath Traveler 2 and, of course, Fire Emblem: Engage, which gets a pretty packed collector’s edition.

Released surprisingly soon, as the game’s debut is scheduled for January next year, Fire Emblem: Engage continues the main Fire Emblem series, which has not had a new entry since 2019 Fire Emblem: Three Houses. In this new title, the player assumes the role of a “Divine Dragon” capable of summoning the spirits of previous Fire Emblem cult heroes such as March. Along with the trailer, the Divine Edition of the game was announced, which gives fans a lot of physical collectibles in addition to the main game.

Everything included in Fire Emblem: Engage – Divine Edition

Fire Emblem fans should definitely buy Fire Emblem: Engage — Divine Edition. Along with a physical copy of the game in a standard Nintendo Switch box, the Divine Edition also comes with a sleek steel case. There is nothing particularly unique in the design of the stilbook itself, it is, in fact, just an expanded version of standard box art, but this drawing is simply fantastic and perfectly matches the appearance of the stilbook.

Fire Emblem: Engage – Divine Edition also comes with a lot of other physical goodies. Fans can find in the Divine Edition a miniature art book filled to the brim with full-color character designs and concept art from the game. A set of art cards, each depicting a separate character from Fire Emblem: Engage, is also included in this collector’s edition, as is a poster depicting the actors painted in the game’s characteristic red-blue color scheme, which seems to be noticeable throughout the game. marketing and design, whether it’s the main character’s hairstyle or box art.

While Fire Emblem: Engage — Divine Edition doesn’t offer collectors anything they haven’t seen before, with the artbooks, posters, and art cards that are standard for big AAA Nintendo releases, it does offer some nifty little collectibles for fans of the franchise. . At the moment, it is unclear how much this Divine Edition will cost and when pre-orders will begin. It is also unknown where exactly fans will be able to purchase the collector’s edition.

While fans will certainly be able to get the Divine Edition from the official Nintendo Store, they may want to put that on hold for now, as the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 collector’s edition had some infamous pre-order issues and some buyers didn’t get their copy. within a few days after the release of the game. Instead, fans may want to wait to see if Fire Emblem: Engage — Divine Edition is being sold through other retailers like GameStop or Best Buy, as they may prove to be a little more reliable. Since Fire Emblem: Engage is coming out so soon and its release date is scheduled for January 20, 2023, it won’t take long for Nintendo to announce whether the Divine Edition will be exclusive to the Nintendo Store, which will give fans enough time to make their decision.

Fire Emblem Engage will be released on the Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2023.