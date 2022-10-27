“Everything I created was dark…” — Billie Eilish told together with Doja Cat on the Audible podcast.

Billie Eilish told how people misunderstand her musical style. The Bad Boys singer recently hit the headlines because of her new lover Jesse Rutherford. She looks happy and smiling when they are seen together. The 20-year-old is also happy, as he has won several Grammys. The artist had huge fans who often recognized them in interviews.

The singer entered the industry at a fairly young age, although she is known for her mature musical style. She even received recognition for her song No Time to Die from the James Bond movie. But the young woman spoke about what she thinks about her music. Everything is in the podcast, to which the singer Doja Cat is also invited.

What did Billie Eilish and Doja Cat talk about in the podcast?

Billie and Doja Cat were among the other artists who appeared on the Audible Origins show. In the podcast, they ask one simple question: “Where are you from? and gradually they talk about the influence and life of the guest. During her episode, Eilish explained, “It was so amazing to me that people thought everything I created was dark.”

The artist believes that people consider her music gloomy and depressing. She even gave examples of the Beatles from the song P.S. I Love You and the singer Groupie Love Lana Del Rey, saying that they look like her, but still she falls into the type.

Doja Cat, who also appeared on the podcast, told how she “always tried to attract” her fans into her world. And that she didn’t care what people thought of her. A female singer is more interested in creating music that she likes and wants people to understand her real one.

The first season of the show consisted of eight episodes, featuring artists such as John Legend, Eddie Vedder and Sheryl Crow. The show explores major artists and explores how these musicians perceive their motives differently. Eilish has used this platform to clarify her thoughts about her musical style, although she once also stated that the gloomy visuals and songwriting help to better understand her own depression.

