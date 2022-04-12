Everything Chris Rock Said about Will Smith Slapping Him at the Oscars 2022

I offer my thoughts on this. After Will Smith hit the headlines for hitting Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, the comedian found his own way to solve this drama.

During the 94th Annual Academy Awards Ceremony, Rock joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head when he invited her to play in Soldiers. Jane 2. After Pinkett Smith, suffering from alopecia, rolled her eyes in response to a comment, her husband walked up to the stage and slapped the participant of the show “Saturday Night Live”.

“Will Smith just beat the shit out of me,” Rock said in an uncensored video that later circulated online. When he returned to his seat, the “King Richard” star shouted back at the South Carolina native to “keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

During a comedy show later that month, Rock confirmed that he had not heard from Smith. “I haven’t spoken to anyone, despite what you may have heard,” the “Adult” actor told the audience, according to multiple sources.

Actor Hitch, for his part, issued a public apology for his “unacceptable and inexcusable” actions a day after the award ceremony. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am confused, and my actions did not indicate who I want to be. There is no place for violence in the world of love and kindness,” he wrote on Instagram.

Smith added, “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams family and my King Richard family. I deeply regret that my behavior has tarnished what has otherwise been a great journey for all of us.”

Pinkett Smith, for her part, apparently reacted to the drama when she shared a quote on Instagram that read: “This is the season of healing, and that’s what I’m here for.”

Amid the controversy, Smith announced his decision to resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards Ceremony were shocking, painful and inexcusable,” he said in an April statement, according to Variety. “The list of those I have offended is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and family, everyone present and the global audience at home. I betrayed the Academy’s trust.

The organization conducted its own investigation into the quarrel, as a result of which Smith was banned from participating in all Oscar events for 10 years as a punishment.

“The 94th Academy Awards Ceremony was supposed to be a celebration of the many people in our community who did an incredible job last year; however, these moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior that we saw Mr. Smith demonstrate on stage,” said Academy President David Rubin and CEO Director Don Hudson in a letter after the board meeting. “During our telecast, we reacted inadequately to the situation in the hall. For this we are sorry. It was an opportunity for us to set an example to our guests, the audience and our Academy family around the world, and we did not justify ourselves — we are not ready for the unprecedented.”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air graduate reacted to the news by telling Page Six, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

Scroll down to find all Rock’s mentions of the slap at the Oscars:

Breaking his silence

A few days after the incident, Rock reacted emotionally after receiving support at his comedy show in Boston, Massachusetts.

“You’re all clouding my eyes and shit,” he told the crowd to applause on March 30, as an eyewitness exclusively told us.

Not here for that

It is reported that during a performance at the Wilbur Theater in Boston on March 31, Rock stopped a fan’s attempt to shout over. According to numerous sources, Rock repeatedly said “no” when one of the audience shouted: “To hell with Will Smith.”

How to find humor in a situation

According to the source, Rock sarcastically said that “he had an interesting week” during a performance in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on April 2.

“Everyone was laughing because, of course, they knew what he was talking about,” an insider shared with Us, noting that the performer said he was “still processing” recent events. “He joked about Atlantic City being too close to Philadelphia. for him to get into it. The general atmosphere of the comment was that Atlantic City could be hostile territory because it’s so close to Philadelphia. It was said in a casual joking manner, and everyone laughed.”

Updating his material

During a surprise appearance at a New York comedy club, Rock addressed the situation after the audience brought up the topic.

“He came on stage and said, ‘Relax your expectations. I’m not going to talk about this shit,” an eyewitness told Page Six about the April 6 show, noting that the crowd was “going crazy” about the comedian. .