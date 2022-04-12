Everything Cheryl Burke said about her personal path to healing after breaking up with Matthew Lawrence: “Feeling where the trauma holds”

Figuring out her future. Against the background of the breakup with Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke honestly spoke about the steps she is taking to work on herself.

Initially, Burke sparked rumors of an affair with the “Brotherly Love” graduate after his older brother Joey Lawrence was a contestant on the third season of “Dancing with the Stars.” The couple dated from 2007 to 2008, and in 2017 they tried their romance again.

According to legal documents obtained by us, the professional dancer indicated “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation and indicated January 7 as the date of separation.

The ABC personality addressed the major life change in the same month, writing via Instagram: “I know I’ve always said I’m an open book with you guys, I really aspire to be, and when I wrote that, I realized that’s not really the case. It’s not an easy way to announce that my marriage is breaking up. I hope you understand that I will not comment further at this time and ask for understanding and confidentiality. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you have given me.”

At the time, a source exclusively told us that the former couple’s divorce “wasn’t about the kids,” adding, “Cheryl is using this time to focus on the next steps and focus on her mental health.”

Matthew, who has not publicly commented on the breakup, had previously discussed the couple’s plans to become parents. “We’re just waiting to see what happens because I think we were going to move, we were going to start this next journey,” he told us in April 2020. “But now everything is a little suspended. When it starts to clear up, I think we’ll have a better idea or understanding.”

The Melissa and Joey graduate also noted how “constant communication” helped his marriage settle down. “When you stop this communication and when you don’t try every day, everything starts to slowly fall apart,” the Pennsylvania native added. — I think it’s really important.

Scroll down everything Burke said about the next chapter of her life:

Time for yourself

“To spend a few days alone to focus on myself, reflect and really try to feel my feelings – with my partner in crime, of course ♥️ ,” the professional ballroom wrote via Instagram in February 2022. In pictures on social media, Burke was at Fairmont. The Grand del Mar in San Diego is the same place where she and Lawrence tied the knot in May 2019.

Later, the California native updated her followers, writing through her Instagram story: “Some time alone with this girl is what I need. Thank you for being my home away from home @fairmontgranddelmar.”

Commissioning

In March 2022, Burke noted that the somatic intelligence program helped “to feel [her] feelings for the first time in a long time.”

“It’s been an interesting journey so far, to say the least. It was scary because I was so used to overcoming difficulties because of my athleticism and dancing in general. As an athlete, you learn to move forward even if it hurts, which means you don’t listen to your real body,” she clarified in an Instagram video. “It was very inspiring, but at the same time very sad, just to be able to take my mind off everything and listen to my body.”

For Burke, the “initiative” to “not judge” herself opened several doors on her personal path. “The feeling of where the injury is held. Many past traumas have arisen from the death of my father to the abuse I have endured over the years. But I think you could say that I’ve never felt my feelings before. I just broke through,” she said. “[It] may seem intimidating, but in the end it’s worth it.”

find yourself

In a long Instagram post, Burke talked about her plans for the future. “I realized that whenever I’m at a point in my life where I need to process some strong emotions, the best thing I can do is spend some time alone – other than, of course, being with [my dog] Isa, but I really feel that she a part of me, so it doesn’t count,” the Dance Moms graduate wrote. “To be honest, really feeling my feelings is new to me.”

Burke also revealed that for most of her life she felt “numb” when it came to her emotions.

“There’s an obvious reason why it’s hard—the emotions I’m experiencing right now are complicated and not exactly happy,” she added. “But the less obvious reason is that I realize that I have a tendency to judge my feelings, and if I’m with other people, it’s amplified. I focus so much on other people’s perceptions of how I deal with my emotions. “which, in turn, leads me to the question of whether I feel things right.”