Everything announced at the September 2020 event

No iPhone 12 was announced today, but Apple unveiled a new chip that will power the next generation of its hardware (including its phone once it’s released). The A14 Bionic, which will ship first with the new iPad Air, will be Apple’s fastest yet.

A14 Bionic, an ultra fast chip

In the space race that is CPU and GPU upgrades, this is a revolutionary change. Apple says the A14 makes it the first to use five-nanometer process technology, an incredibly small-scale but powerful architecture, with 11.8 billion transistors packed into the chip, 40% more than the seven-nanometer chips of the previous generation. This will result in 11 trillion operations per second.

This makes the iPad Air, for example, something you will market not only to younger users due to its competitive price, but also to gamers and other power users. Photo editing will be faster, like any analytical application, with the chip also with a 16-core neural engine, essential for machine learning, but also for any application that relies on AI processes.

All of this translates into a more efficient chip – more power with less battery drain, with more processes running in parallel in a six-core design. Apple also says that this will make the chip up to twice as fast as the most popular Windows laptop, three times as fast as the fastest Android tablet, and six times as fast as the fastest Chromebook. Although no, it was not said which devices they are specifically.

There’s a reason Apple explains how fast the chip makes its new tablet compared to some other popular devices in the consumer electronics world (not to mention any brands, of course).

It’s because chips are literally at the heart of how the consumer electronics industry competes. And the next generation of how it will play out will be very interesting, with Nvidia this weekend announcing its intention to acquire ARM, an Apple partner, for $ 40 billion.

ARM has positioned itself as a “Swiss” in the industry, providing its designs to everyone on an equal footing, but has increasingly taken on a more autonomous role in its chip design over the years, and this A14 it is the latest product of that strategy.

New generation iPad more powerful than ever

The most popular iPad models received an update today during the Apple event in September. The base model iPad has been Apple’s best-selling tablet for years thanks to its versatility and low price. The new eighth-gen model debuted today with an improved processor, keyboard support, and Apple Pencil integration. It retains its 10.2-inch screen size and $ 329 price tag.

Apple also took the opportunity to revamp the iPad Air with the introduction of the iPad Air 4. It has a larger screen than its 10.9-inch predecessor and the new A14 Bionic processor. This powerful new chip offers better efficiency and graphics performance. It is expected to power the next iPhone 12 line later this year. The iPad Air 4 will also include a liquid retina display for eye-catching colors and contrast.

Unfortunately, it appears that Apple is still sticking with its proprietary Lightning port on the updated iPad, rather than the USB-C port used by Apple laptops, iPad Pro, and the newly announced iPad Air. It also features a standard Touch ID home button, something that is increasingly rare in Apple’s product line.

Apple announced a seventh-generation iPad last fall, expanding the 9.7-inch display that had been a staple of the company’s line for years into a larger 10.2-inch panel. This year’s update is less dramatic than that, although the extra processing power seems like a welcome addition.

The new iPad will be available in space gray, silver and gold in 32GB and 128GB configurations. An LTE configuration will also be available (starting at $ 459). Pre-orders for the new 8th-generation iPad begin today, ahead of its launch on September 18.

Apple launches Fitness + subscription service

Apple is launching a fitness subscription service called Fitness +, which for less than $ 80 a year will give users access to workouts and instruction delivered through the Apple Watch or iPad.

Fitness + will cost $ 9.99 per month or $ 79.99 per year. Apple offers the first three months free with the purchase of a watch. The family will also be able to use Fitness + at no additional charge, the company said Tuesday.

The Fitness + launch builds on the growing number of health metrics now available on the Apple Watch, including heart rate, calories burned, pace, and distance. This new service is included in a catalog of video trainings that can be viewed on a user’s iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. Once a user launches a video, they communicate and start the correct workout on their Apple Watch training app.

User health metrics are sent in real time to whatever screen you are using to view the training video. Those metrics change as training progresses. For example, if a coach in a particular video tells the user to check their heart rate or running pace, those numbers increase and make it easier to see.

The company’s internal trainers will offer new workouts every week from their Fitness + studio, according to the company. There are also videos designed for yoga, cycling, treadmill walking and running, as well as strength and core exercises. The goal is for these workouts to take place anywhere and with any team.

After training, users will get a summary of the data captured from a user’s Apple Watch sensors. Apple Music subscribers can also save the music played during their workouts and then listen to it later.

Apple said Tuesday that all of this data will be protected. When using Fitness +, calories and workouts will not be stored together with your Apple ID.

The Fitness + service is the latest example of how Apple is building an ecosystem of subscription products. Her creation also adds to the increasingly crowded field. Fitbit is just a company that has its own service tied to its hardware. Then there is the myriad of fitness apps. For example, Aaptiv, a Netflix-style app-based startup that connects people with a variety of indoor and outdoor fitness and wellness sessions led by coaches, raised fresh capital in April.

Apple Watch SE, the first economic version

Apple just made a big change to its line of smartwatches: For the first time, it offers a new lower-cost Apple Watch.

The iPhone maker unveiled the 2020 Apple Watch models at its annual hardware event on Tuesday. As in previous years, it took the wraps off its latest high-end smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 6. But unlike in previous years, Apple also introduced a cheaper smartwatch called the Apple Watch SE.

The Apple Watch SE features the same large screen as the Series 6, as well as the same accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, and altimeter as the high-end model. It’s also waterproof and will come with sleep tracking, fall detection, and a new feature called Family Settings, which allows those without an iPhone to set up and use an Apple Watch, billed as ideal for parents to give to their kids. an Apple. Look at it as a wrist communication device.

The Apple Watch SE will come in three colors and will be compatible with Apple’s two new bands: the Solo Loop and the Braided Solo Loop, which are a continuous piece of stretchy material.

The watch lacks some of the more premium specs available in the Series 6, such as the latest chip and the new Apple-built health sensor that can measure blood oxygen levels.

The Apple Watch SE will have a starting price of $ 279 and will be available starting this Friday. The Apple Watch Series 3, which Apple debuted in 2017, will continue to be available at a discounted price of $ 199.



