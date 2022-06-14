Everything added to the Shadows Of Rose DLC for Resident Evil Village

More than a year after the initial launch, Resident Evil Village has announced the first batch of DLC from developer and publisher Capcom. The game became something of a phenomenon even before it was released, thanks to the unique characters that became popular on the Internet after the release of the first trailers. Part of the upcoming DLC, known as the Winters Expansion, will exploit this by allowing players to control Lady Dimitrescu in Mercenaries, but the most notable new content will continue the story of RE8. Winters’ Expansion and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, which come with DLC included, will be available on October 28, 2022 and expand the base game in various ways.

The main character of RE7 Biohazard Ethan Winters, who traveled across Eastern Europe in search of his kidnapped daughter Rosemary, returned to Resident Evil Village. Fans were waiting to see if the DLC would be able to solve some of the Village’s plot threads left dangling, but Winters’ Expansion is set up for much more than just that. Along with the plot content of “Shadows of the Rose,” Lady Dimitrescu is not the only new game character to appear in “Mercenaries.” The new perspective of Shadows of Rose will also be adopted by the main game, allowing new and returning players to guide Ethan through the village of the same name in the third person.

The release date of Winters is already known’ Expansion is on October 28, but pre—orders for it and for the Gold Edition are not open yet. Capcom also does not disclose prices. Resident Evil Re will also be released on October 28:Verse, a multi-user add-on for the Village, which has been postponed for a long time. Even after the DLC release, RE Village will receive PlayStation VR 2 support in the future. Sony’s upcoming VR hardware still doesn’t have a release date, but Biohazard was a hit on the original PSVR. It’s unclear how much of the upcoming DLC for Resident Evil Village, detailed below, will be available in virtual reality when support finally arrives.

Shadows Of Rose continues the story of Resident Evil 8

Shortly after the release of Resident Evil Village in May 2021, Capcom announced that a DLC was in development. Many expected this to continue the narrative of the main game, perhaps after the exploits of Chris Redfield and BSAA in general, but instead Shadows of Rose will make a significant leap in time. In the DLC Resident Evil Village, the main role will be played by Ethan’s daughter 16 years after the completion of the main game. Chris is still involved in some kind of role, at least Rose mentions him in the announcement trailer of the expansion.

Born to two parents infected with the mold introduced in RE7, Rose possesses superhuman abilities that were central to the Village’s plot. In Shadows of Rose, it looks like she will return to the title setting of the main game and fight megamycete, a super-organic source of mold. The trailer suggests that Duke, the merchant of Resident Evil Village, will be the antagonist in the DLC, but the Resident Evil website suggests that Shadows of Rose will take players beyond the physical world when they encounter Rose’s past and personality issues. It is noteworthy that Shadows of Rose is a third-person adventure, unlike the main game with a first-person view.

The Winters extension for RE8 has a third-person mode

Resident Evil third-person games have their pros and cons, but in October Village will allow players to decide which point of view to choose. Resident Evil 4 has become a pioneer in over-the-shoulder camera games, abandoning the fixed view of its predecessors. However, it was only in RE7 that the series tried first-person, and the results were usually noted for strengthening the elements of horror in the game and a good combination with the claustrophobic level design. As a result, Village became a bit more action-oriented than RE7, despite inheriting its first-person mechanics. Although it doesn’t add any new content by itself, the third-person mode is an interesting addition that may appeal to those who prefer the style of play of past Resident Evil games.

DLC Resident Evil Village expands Mercenary mode

Mercenaries have been an additional game mode in Resident Evil for a long time and returned with the launch of RE8. Village’s Mercenaries mode is different from previous RE games, but the concept is basically the same — players fight waves of infected enemies, usually racing against time and trying to score high. The addition of Winters will add three new playable characters to the game mode: Chris Redfield, Alcina Dimitrescu and Karl Heisenberg. There will also be new stages for the game.

This update, known as “Mercenaries: Extra Orders”, will add even more variety to the bonus mode, which players must unlock by completing the village story. Each of the new characters will offer a unique style of play.