Everyone says the same thing about Tom Brady on Sunday

Since he arrived in Tampa Bay, the Saints have done something to Tom Brady that few people can say in his entire 23-year NFL career: they touched a nerve with him.

The 45-year-old was visibly upset throughout the game as Brady and the Buccaneers offense struggled to land a touchdown on the board until midway through the fourth quarter.

Brady’s anger made everyone say the same thing on social media.

“Holy [expletive]. Brady belongs to the Saints,” betr wrote.

“Brady vs. the Saints… a bad day for a Microsoft tablet or your own helmet,” said another.

Brady may end up having the last laugh, although at the moment the Bucks are ahead on the scoreboard.