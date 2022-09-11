Everyone knows what Scott Frost’s next coaching job will be

It didn’t take Nebraska long to turn off Scott Frost’s experiment this season. And fans had even less time to speculate about where it would land next.:

“About 3.5 weeks before Frost starts working as an analyst in Alabama?” asked Jake from SportsTalkATL.

“Alabama offensive coordinator Scott Frost,” wrote another.

“Which Nick Saban plane do you think Scott Frost is on right now for the flight to Tuscaloosa?” another asked. — Commercial? Maybe a friend’s private jet?

“[Scott Frost] is printing his resume to send it to an analyst job in Alabama.”

“Congratulations to the future assistant football player from Alabama Scott Frost,” said another.

If there’s one place Scott Frost could revive his coaching career, it’s Tuscaloosa.