Everyone Jokes about Texas After the Ark Manning News

Arch Manning officially joined the Texas Longhorns, which may have made him the biggest follower of the cult program since Vince Young.

But Texas hasn’t had much success since Young scored that iconic touchdown in the Rose Bowl. However, now that they have Manning, fans believe that their fate is about to change.

Texas fans and some college football fans declare that (once again) “Texas is back.” But if you look at this phrase on Twitter, you will understand a completely different meaning.

Many Texas haters joke that despite Manning’s landing, Texas hasn’t really returned. There’s a pretty strong combination of the two moods on Twitter right now:

247Sports rates Ark Manning as the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023. He shares with Vince Young the highest rating among all recruits in the history of the school on the scout website.

If Manning is close to what Young was between 2003 and 2005, the Longhorns football program is in safe hands. But the real goal will be to win the national championship.

Over the past 15 years, Texas has had only two places in the top five and three in the top ten. Texas probably won’t be able to “come back” until it wins the title.

What impact will Arch Manning have on the Longhorns?