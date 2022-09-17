Everyone is saying the same thing about Stetson Bennett this Saturday

The Georgia Bulldogs are putting this on South Carolina, and quarterback Stetson Bennett IV’s distribution of the ball is a serious reason.

In three quarters of the game, Bennett scored 16 of 23 goals for a range of almost 300 yards and three touchdowns.

His performance made the whole world of college football think about the same thing on Twitter:

“Stetson Bennett will be a Heisman finalist and he won’t have to make a difficult throw all season,” Brandon Walker tweeted.

“Stetson Bennett, Heisman candidate. Just had fun,” said a Bulldogs fan.

“Stetson Bennett has yet to play in the fourth quarter this season and is fast becoming a Heisman candidate,” another said. “Bennett’s day is over, there are seven minutes left in the third quarter against South Carolina.”

“When you watch Georgia play this year, it’s pretty clear that you’re looking at two defending national champions and Heisman winner Stetson Bennett. The two-digit favorite is bigger than anyone in the country.”

“Stetson Bennett IV is a serious Heisman candidate,” another tweeted.

Bennett and the No. 1 Bulldogs will take part in the Week 4 contest against Kent State before the real work begins.