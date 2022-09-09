Everyone is asking the same question about running back Ramsey Cam Akers

Fantasy football fans are now unhappy with Sean McVeigh and the Los Angeles Rams offense.

The Rams played two offensive series against the Buffalo Bills today, and there’s a notable player missing. Running back Cam Akers has yet to play on offense.

Fans are unhappy.

“Rams RB Cam Akers didn’t play in the first quarter. Darrell Henderson has worked with all four carriers,” said ESPN’s Field Yates.

“Does anyone want to put Cam Akers’ face on a milk carton? No shots in the first quarter,” another fan said.

“As the owner of Fantasy Cam Akers, WHY DOESN’T HE LAUNCH???” another fan asked.

Perhaps he will return to the field soon.