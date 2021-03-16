Everyone Hates Chris will get a reboot in animation

The sitcom Todo Mundo Hates Chris (Everybody Hates Chris) will win a reboot in animation format, according to the American portal Deadline. The news was announced on Tuesday (16) and, according to the portal, Chris Rock will be the narrator of the new design, still without a premiere date. The production will be signed by CBS Studios.

This is not the only CBS production in progress. In addition to this reboot, the studio is also working on adapting Jamal Joseph’s memoir, Panther Baby, also without a premiere date.

Learn more about the Everybody Hates Chris reboot

The original version of the series was one of the great classics of the 2000s. Four seasons were released based on the real experiences of the comedian Chris Rock in the neighborhood of Bed-Stuy, New York.

Set in the 1980s, the series starred Tyler James Williams. The cast also brought together successful names such as Terry Crews, Tichina Arnold, Tequan Richmond, Imani Hakim and Vincent Martella.

The sitcom’s success was so great that the program was nominated for Best Television Series at the 2006 Golden Globe Awards. In addition, Everyone Hates Chris also received three nominations for the Emmy Awards.

The series’ animation will not be the first produced by CBS Studios. The studio’s animated content also includes Star Trek: Lower Decks and The Late Show. In the future, the expansion of Star Trek, known as Star Trek: Prodigy, will also join the CBS animation portfolio.

So, what did you think of the news about Everyone Hates Chris? Leave your opinion below and share the article on social networks!