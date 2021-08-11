Everybody’s Talking About Jamie: Play Adaptation Wins Trailer

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie: The Amazon Prime Video platform today released the second trailer of the adaptation of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie for streaming. The fact-based musical genre film is set to open on September 17 and tells the story of a 16-year-old aspiring Drag Queen.

The new trailer brings so much glitz and glamor that it can shock the Pose cast. Starring Max Harwood as Jamie New, the short shows the young man’s trajectory from school, along with his friend Pritti – who is Muslim – to a musical show that promises to make the audience want to dance.

The trailer for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie doesn’t contain much drama or conflict. It’s more of a glamorous High School Musical in which the audience sees young Jamie admitting his dream amid the prejudice of his small, close-knit community.

The second trailer also reveals the encounter between Jamie and his mentor, the character Hugo Battersby, who is also the enigmatic ex-queen Loco Chanelle, played by Academy Award winner Richard E. Grant. He assures Jamie that no one knows who you are at sixteen – and that being who you want to be is infinitely better than being “normal”.

The movie should be filled with super colorful dance numbers to the sound of hit songs written by Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae.

Check out the trailer for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie:

From theater to television

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie premiered in London’s West End in 2017 to rave reviews. Called “brave and outrageous,” he won a UK tour and productions in Korea, Japan, the US and Australia.

The show was inspired by the 2011 television documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16. The musical was nominated for five Laurence Olivier Awards, the British equivalent of the American Tony Awards.

The film will also star Sarah Lancashire, Adeel Akhtar and Shobna Gulati, with a screenplay by MacRae directed by Jonathan Butterell.

Mark your calendar: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has an exclusive premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 17th.