Every Video Game for Nintendo Switch is Coming Out Soon

August 2022 Nintendo Switch Games September 2022 Nintendo Switch Games October 2022 Nintendo Switch Games Nintendo Switch Games announced for the remainder of 2022

The Nintendo Switch was a resounding success, proving that raw power is not the main thing and not the main thing for consoles. With a combination of Nintendo’s own games, a solid selection of top-quality third-party games, and all the indie projects anyone could ever wish for, Switch has put together a stellar library that can match most platforms in terms of quality and quantity. .

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey are two of the greatest games of the last five years, but there’s always a chance that the best game for Nintendo Switch hasn’t been released yet. In 2021, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Monster Hunter Rise, NEO were released: The World Ends With You, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Shin Megami Tensei 5 and Metroid Dread, and so far 2022 has been pretty decent.

Here is a list of all the games we can expect on the Nintendo Switch until the end of 2022 and beyond. Which major Nintendo Switch games have release dates?

Please note that the focus is on release dates in North America.

Updated August 3, 2022: In the last week, upcoming games for Nintendo Switch: Hindsight, Book Quest, Amnesia: Memories, Amnesia: Later x Crowd, Hokko Life have been added to the calendar.

August 2022 Games for Nintendo Switch

August 2022 may not be too full of huge releases, but a lot of intriguing games are planned by the end of the month. Switch owners interested in control simulators should try Two Point Campus, and fans of indie role-playing games are just around the corner Blossom Tales 2.

This month, the anime games market will grow as SD Gundam Battle Alliance and Dragon Maid: Burst Forth from Miss Kobayashi!! Choro-gon Breath is scheduled for August, and Dusk Driver 2 has an anime aesthetic. Tinykin looks like it could be a fun puzzle platformer that will help fill the void for those people who are tired of waiting for the new Pikmin game.