Every upcoming and in-development DC movie

Several upcoming DC movies will be released in the next few years, and Warner Bros has even more at various stages of development. While the vast majority of DC films with live actors remain part of the ongoing DC Extended Universe, which officially launched with Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016 (the sequel to 2013’s Man of Steel), several future DC films will be independent, in the spirit of the Joker movie.”Todd Phillips.

Over the past few years, WB has released many DC films with live action movies, including “Man of Steel”, “Batman v Superman”, “Suicide Squad”, “Wonder Woman”, “Justice League”, “Aquaman”, “Shazam!”, “Joker”, “Birds of Prey”, “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Wonder Woman”. “Suicide Squad”—not counting Snyder’s “Justice League”—and the critical and commercial reception of each of them ranged from overwhelmingly negative to mostly positive, with a few touchdowns in the middle. Things looked stable for a while, but a slew of last-minute cancellations like Batgirl and controversies surrounding stars like Amber Heard and Ezra Miller have once again cast doubt on DC’s cinematic future. However, this does not mean that everything is calm for WB and DC studios. Despite the setbacks, they still have a full list of upcoming releases (for now).

Studio head Walter Hamada oversees DC Films along with Chantal Nong as vice president of DC production, and their competence extends to all corners of the DC universe on the big screen. They seem to have their work cut out for them; as the Snyderverse is delayed, the DCEU is going through a reboot of sorts in the coming years, and new DC movies are popping up alongside existing DCEU properties thanks to the growing multiverse the franchise is creating. Unlike Marvel, DC has yet to establish any end goal or phase structure for its cinematic universe, and the titles are much more loosely related. Here are all the upcoming DC comics films in development and how they fit into the DCEU.

Black Adam – October 21 , 2022

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will make his debut as Tet-Adam in “Black Adam”, based on the script of his longtime collaborator Adam Shtykil (Rampage). Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson in the Disney movie “Jungle Cruise,” will lead the project. It was originally planned that Black Adam would make his film debut in the movie “Shazam!”, but eventually it was decided to save him for his own solo film. The Justice Society of America will also feature a DCEU consisting of Hawkman, Dr. Faith, Cyclone and Atomic Wrecker, played by Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Quintessa Swindell and Noah Sentineo, respectively, and Sarah Shahi steps into the role of Adrianna. Tomaz. Johnson’s Black Adam will be a more modern antihero, rather than a straight villain, and will have the backstory of a former slave.

“Black Adam” has faced several delays, but the release date is October 2022. The trailers have already presented viewers with the first shots with Dwayne Johnson as the titular Black Adam, as well as shots with several other characters, such as Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Faith and Eldis Hodge as the Hawk Man. Although DC is clearly preparing for a clash between Shazam and Black Adam, presumably this will not happen either in the movie “Black Adam” or in “Shazam 2”.

Shazam! Rage of the Gods — December 16, 2022

Shazam! 2 will be released in 2023 with the subtitle “Rage of the Gods”. This is not surprising, because Shazam! was both a critical and commercial hit, and fans clearly want more of Zachary Levy’s child superhero. Plot details are not disclosed, but David F. Sandberg returns to the director’s chair along with the young and adult actors from the first film. As for additional casting, DC Films has taken big steps by hiring Helen Mirren for the role of the villainess Hespera and Lucy Liu for the role of Calypso. Production began in May 2021, and Sandberg confirmed that filming had been completed by August, meaning the film was pushed back from the 2023 release to take place in DC’s holiday season for 2022. However, it is unclear how the sequel will solve the problems of children who are now older. ; maybe they can take some hints from IT chapter 2.

Shazam! “Rage of the Gods”, released so close to “Black Adam”, has many fans eager to see if and how these two films will be connected before “Black Adam 2” or “Shazam”! 3, which finally brings the iconic opponents face to face. Aside from creating the DCEU, many moviegoers are just thrilled that one of the freshest, most interesting and carefree superhero franchises offered by DC is not going to stop. Shazam is not as famous as Superman, for example, but the critical reception of his first appearance on the big screen may indicate that this will change over time.