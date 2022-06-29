Every Time Tom Cruise Hunts and Dies& in the TV series “Mission Impossible”

Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, is known for participating in many life-threatening stunts in the Mission Impossible franchise, but how many times has he actually “died”? The first “Mission Impossible” was released in 1996 and was Cruz’s attempt to create a series that he could return to every few years. Although the film had some great scenery, in fact it was “Mission Impossible 2” that made the actor an action star. The sequel with John Woo’s helmet was sold on stories of Cruz performing his own wild stunts, such as climbing a mountain or riding a motorcycle through fire, which became the selling point of many of his later projects.

While modern blockbusters tend to rely on computer graphics to carry out their actions, Mission Impossible films are famous for their commitment to practical action. One of the most exciting scenes of the saga is the “Ghost Protocol”, where the IMF agent Ethan Hunt is forced to climb Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, and Cruz accomplished a real feat. He also hung over the side of the plane as it took off in Rogue Nation, and held his breath underwater to perform a one—take action sequence – although that frame was later cut.

Hunt’s incredible resilience even became a joke in the “Mission Impossible” series itself. However, Ethan “died” in a few walks, even though the circumstances meant he hadn’t been dead for too long.

Mission Impossible 2 (2000)

Hunt’s first death came in the movie “Mission Impossible 2”, where in the finale he was caught by the villain Ambrose (Dougray Scott) and his right-hand man Stamp (Richard Roxburgh). The latter grabbed Hunt after a violent fight and claims to have broken his jaw, which means that the IMF agent cannot speak. Ambrose-Hunt’s rival professionally and romantically-likes to beat Hunt up before shooting him, only to realize that the body is missing the same finger as Stamp. Ambrose realizes what’s going on, reaches down to remove the mask from the “Hunt” to show Stamp underneath, who has his mouth taped shut. Hunt is then seen running triumphantly down the corridor, pulling off the mask with the seal and escaping from the stolen Ambrose virus.

Mission Impossible 3 (2006)

Ethan Hunt’s second Mission: Impossible Death came with the third entry. In the finale, the villains put an explosive pill in Ethan’s head, and in order to disable it, he needs to electrocute himself. Knowing that this will cause him to fall, he needs his wife Julia (Michelle Monaghan) to resuscitate him immediately afterwards. However, she is drawn into a shootout and lingers for a couple of minutes, but after the movie milks Ethan Hunt’s “death” for some tension, he comes back to life after she punches him in the chest.

Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

Ethan Hunt’s last (hopefully) last mission: Impossible Death was in the fifth issue of Rogue Nation. Somewhere along the way, Hunt has to hold his breath to dive into a safe underwater tank with a turbine. He is also unable to bring oxygen, but despite successfully completing his task, he runs out of air before he has time to escape, and he drowns. Luckily, Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilse jumps in to save him and revive him once they get out of the tank.