Every time Oscar Isaac played alongside an MCU actor outside of the MCU

Since Moon Knight came out, it has received mostly positive reviews. Many of these reactions cannot fail to appreciate the acting skills of the entire cast, as well as the plot and camerawork. Oscar Isaac, who played the main role of Mark Spector, took this role as an opportunity to demonstrate his phenomenal acting talent, and all the audience can’t help but applaud.

Now that the first season is over, fans can’t wait for Isaac’s character to be more actively involved in the Marvel cinematic universe. While there’s no news yet on whether Mark will appear in the ever-expanding universe, and if so, where, it’s a great time to see how the actor can act alongside potential Marvel movie co-stars, looking back at the movies and shows where he’s been. already shared a scene or two with existing and new Marvel heroes and villains.

Corey Stoll a.k.a. Darren Cross/Yellowjacket

Based on the Swedish TV series of the same name, “Scenes from Married Life” tells about a couple going through a crisis. Jessica Chastain plays alongside Oscar Isaac, and both of their performances were met with applause from both the audience and critics. However, for Marvel fans, Peter stands out — a friend of the couple.

Corey Stoll also played Darren Cross, better known as Yellow Jacket, in the movie Ant-Man. Although Isaac and Stoll will definitely not appear together in the MCU, the desire to see how they act together is a great reason to watch this phenomenal mini-series.

Stellan Skarsgard a.k.a. Professor Selvig

Looking at the character of Baron Harkonnen in Dune, it’s not surprising that many viewers were shocked to learn that Stellan Skarsgard was an actor in this monstrous costume — anyone who saw the film can admit that he made them feel uncomfortable and possibly scared. Although Skarsgard and Oscar Isaac will no longer play together in this franchise, there is still hope in the MCU.

Skarsgard plays the scientist Dr. Eric Selvig, who will probably appear or at least be mentioned in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Isaac plays the recently debuted Moon Knight. As unlikely as it may be, the paths of these two can still cross, and it would be great to see them play such completely different characters, playing against each other.

Ben Kingsley a.k.a. Trevor Slattery/The Mandarin

It’s extremely unlikely that characters like Trevor Slattery and Mark Spector will ever cross paths. Not only will Ben Kingsley probably only portray Slattery in a cameo (if that’s the case), but even the idea of interaction between the two seems unnatural, albeit potentially funny. Instead, fans of the two actors can watch Operation Finale.

The film broadly follows the true events of the capture and trial of Adolf Eichmann, a manipulative Holocaust perpetrator during World War II, who was phenomenally played by Kingsley. Isaac plays Peter Malkin, the Mossad agent involved in his arrest.

Josh Brolin a.k.a. Thanos

Josh Brolin has so far played the biggest villain in the MCU, whose appearance was teased back in The Avengers. Fortunately for people living in a fictional world, Thanos was defeated in Avengers: Finale. Unfortunately for fans watching what is happening in the real world, this means that the chances of Brolin playing a character opposite Isaac are negligible.

However, there is more unpleasant news. While Isaac and Brolin played Duke Leto and Gurney Halleck—the Duke’s trusted and highly skilled weapons master—in Villeneuve’s “Dune,” the two aren’t going to share the screen again in this franchise due to Duke’s death and Halleck’s unknown circumstances.

Chris Pratt a.k.a. Peter Quill/Star Lord

The book “10 years” was published exactly ten years before Oscar Isaac became the famous Moon Knight. It also came out two years before Peter Quill joined the MCU, although it seems like it was much longer. In it, two actors play school friends who meet a gang of classmates at their ten-year reunion.

Isaac’s Reeves is a character very similar to Stephen Grant, and Callie Pratt is a character very similar to Peter Quill. The two don’t get along particularly well, and it would be fun to see if their MCU colleagues would go along with it. As an added bonus, Anthony Mackie also starred in the film, although he doesn’t share many scenes with the other two.

Willem Dafoe a.k.a. Norman Osborn/Green Goblin

In the movie “Spider-Man: There is no Way Home,” Norman Osborn, played by Defoe, officially joined the ranks of the best villains that the MCU can offer. Although unlikely, watching any interaction between the Green Goblin and the Moon Knight would be enough for every fan’s Peter Tingle to activate.

Although Defoe may be on sabbatical from the MCU for a while, his role as Vincent Van Gogh in “The Gates of Eternity” is a great alternative to pass the time. Isaac plays opposite him in the role of Paul Gauguin, another exemplary artist who was appreciated only posthumously. They also starred together in the “Card Counter”.

Russell Crowe a.k.a. Zeus

The paths of Russell Crowe and Oscar Isaac crossed back in 2010, when the former played the main character in Robin Hood. Isaac, on the other hand, played the role of the tyrant King John. Exactly 12 years later, both actors have taken on Marvel characters who will debut within three months of each other. Not only that, they both play gods.

Since Mark Spector’s story is based entirely on Egyptian mythology, it is unlikely that his paths will cross with Russell’s Zeus, a god from Greek mythology who will appear in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Given that Zeus is likely to be killed to represent Horus, it seems that their paths do not intersect. However, fans can always turn to Robin Hood if they want to see the potential of two actors on the same screen and fantasize about what could have been.

Christian Bale a.k.a. Gorr The God Butcher

Christian Bale has joined the MCU, and if the recent trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder is any indication, he’s here to terrify. Although it was originally planned to tease Gorr the butcher-god in “Moon Knight” before he appears in “Thor”, unfortunately, this idea was abandoned, and fans lost two characters who came face to face.

But fans of the two actors can watch them play Mikael and Chris in the historical drama “The Promise.” The film takes place in the last years of the Ottoman Empire, and it was released in order to introduce the audience to the history of that time period.

Natalie Portman a.k.a. Dr. Jane Foster/Mighty Thor

Ever since the teaser of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” was released, fans have been looking forward to the return of Natalie Portman not only in the role of Jane Foster, but also in the role of the Mighty Thor. Although this in itself is an extremely exciting event, as is the possibility of meeting the Mighty Thor with the Moon Knight.

Until these dreams come true, fans can watch them in “Annihilation”, where they play husband and wife. This movie will appeal to fans of science fiction and horror, it also stars Tessa Thompson, with whom Portman will definitely star on the same screen in the next “Thor”.

Elizabeth Olsen a.k.a. Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch

After Wanda’s story arc throughout the MCU, it would be great to see how she interacts with Mark, Steven or Jake — each change brings its own unique characteristics. There is a good chance that their paths will cross, given that Wanda is a very outstanding character, and the popularity of the Moon Knight is growing. Hopefully, fans can always watch In Secret to see them together.

The film follows their characters – Teresa and Laurent – in an extramarital affair. Unfortunately, it’s not that simple. What begins as a romantic drama turns into a crime thriller in the blink of an eye. And then the matter takes a tragic turn. A great movie that showcases their chemistry and gives an idea of what MCU fans should be looking forward to!