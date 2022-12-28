Kate Middleton and her involvement in the royal community to some extent dictates both her style and personality. Starting with the types of hairstyles allowed in the palace and ending with the amount of makeup that is allowed to be done, there are written rules for everything. Despite the protocols, fully adhering to them, the Princess of Wales knows how to keep up with modernizing fashion trends and hairstyles.

From low combs to elegant high hairstyles, the princess has her own unique ways to style her ensemble. Since she tied the knot with Prince William and became the center of the Royal Palace, she has gone from the usual outfits of commoners to the most elegant ways of dressing the English landed aristocracy. Choosing the best princess looks was difficult, but here are the six best Kate Middleton hairstyles of all time.

Six of Kate Middleton’s Most Iconic Hairstyles

Her recent exciting but natural hairstyle that caught all the attention was her March ensemble while visiting Jamaica. For this event, Middleton put her smooth and shiny brunette in a medium-length ponytail.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was snapped wearing a pearl bracelet and gold bangle by Creative Director, Steelz and Mantraz, Lashawndla Bailey-Miller, during her recent visit to Jamaica. pic.twitter.com/DSebw3UVYi — Smile Jamaica (@Smilejamtvj) April 8, 2022

Once again on the same tour to Jamaica, the princess paired her soft-colored trousers with a side partition of her thick tousled waves around the edge. Throughout the tour, the Duchess maintained restraint in her classic but unobtrusive hairstyles and simple outfits.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out for Official Meeting with Jamaica's Prime Minister https://t.co/urrXnkOLZQ — People (@people) March 23, 2022

For another dinner in Kingston on the island, Kate wore a gorgeous green off-the-shoulder dress by Jenny Packham. Complementing the majestic hairstyle was her stylish chignon hairstyle, adding glamour to her charm.

Kate Middleton is clearly channeling her inner future queen in Jamaica! https://t.co/1ixnb1Cvc1 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 24, 2022

Speaking of another case, we have last year’s Christmas. Before showing off her perfect curtsy this time, the princess organized her first ever Christmas Carol in 2021. She put on an all-red suit, and towards the end she spun her famous dry sketches.

Kate Middleton wore a Catherine Walker red coat dress with front bow detail at Christmas Concert, Dec 2021. pic.twitter.com/XfFOZFq87Z — SLF fashion (@SLFfashion) December 10, 2021

Kate Middleton and green are a great combination. Having stunned the crowd once again at the beginning of last year, the Duchess of Cambridge was dressed in a form-fitting green dress with long sleeves and the usual voluminous side partition. The outfit was simple, but Middleton shone with her beauty at the Royal Variety Performance.

How Kate Middleton dazzled with regal elegance at Royal Variety Performancehttps://t.co/FbmwtZduHC pic.twitter.com/IPO0STy8NX — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 19, 2021

Speaking of dresses, it’s hard to forget the iconic image of Kate Middleton at the premiere of the film “No Time to Die” in September last year. The Duchess looked divine in another Jenny Packham cape dress with gold sequins, gracing the red carpet with a gorgeous hairstyle with her husband, the Duke.

Kate Middleton goes glam in gold at 'No Time to Die' premiere https://t.co/eWUyyNh3GN pic.twitter.com/EdXdw4vBFZ — Page Six (@PageSix) September 28, 2021

There were many other cases when the Duchess put her beautiful curls on various occasions. Her most remarkable chignon hairstyles at royal events and simple bangs with a straight curvy XL hairstyle that defies gravity have been her favorites for all time. In addition to this, her new curly styles have set us the right trends.

