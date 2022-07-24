Every Star Trek Reveals from Comic-Con 2022

Here’s everything that became known about the future of “Star Trek” at Comic-Con 2022. The long-running sci-fi franchise has returned to San Diego’s first in-person Comic-Con since 2019 after controversial comments about the modern-day “Star Trek” made by the original Captain Kirk, William Shatner. These comments did not affect the enthusiasm of the audience in Hall H, who were looking forward to further news about the upcoming return of the original “Star Trek: The New Generation” in “Star Trek: Picard”, season 3, and much more from the “Star Trek” universe. .

The franchise was well represented in San Diego, where Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden, who returns as Dr. Crusher in “Picard,” Tony Newsome and Jack Quaid from “Star Trek: The Lower Decks,” and Anson Mount and Ethan Peck from “Star Trek: The Weird” appeared. New worlds. These captains and the Star Trek crew were accompanied by many other stars, screenwriters and showrunners. The audience in San Diego was pleased with new shots, teasers about future Star Trek projects and even an unexpected crossover announcement.

Both Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Prodigy were absent from the Star Trek Comic-Con panel. Just 90 minutes, five current Star Trek shows and more in development, so it’s no surprise that these two shows weren’t presented. However, during the “Star Trek” panel, there were many exciting openings for the public, proving that the franchise is in very good condition as it approaches its sixth decade. Here’s everything that was revealed about upcoming Star Trek projects at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego:

Star Trek: Picard

First there was the TNG reunion in the third season of “Star Trek: Picard” with Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden on the panel. A short teaser trailer showed the first look at the beloved characters of the next generation, such as Dr. Crusher (McFadden), Worf (Michael Dorn) and Geordie (LeVar Burton), as well as characters previously seen in Picard. Despite the four collar badges in the brief teaser, showrunner Terry Matalas stated that Worf would not be captain, but the Seven of Nine (Geri Ryan) clearly earned their captain’s uniform after the events of Season 2 of Picard.

Patrick Stewart also casually announced that there will be more than one Enterprise in the third season of Picard. Gates McFadden added that the scripts for her episodes were the best material ever written for “Dr. Crusher.” Executive producer Alex Kurtzmann also announced that a new character Brent Spiner will join the cast of TNG, and confirmed that the former Enterprise team will not be reduced to simple cameos. When Picard’s panel came to an end, Kurzmann also teased that viewers could expect more “Star Trek” shows with female characters, but did not elaborate on these upcoming projects.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

The Comic-Con panel for the irreverent but thoroughly canonically literate animated comedy “Star Trek: Lower Decks” got off to an impressive start. Dawn Lewis, who voices Captain Cerritos and Mariner’s mother, Carol Freeman, spoke about her story with Star Trek. Speaking about the excitement of her and her family about participating in the Star Trek show, Lewis spoke emotionally about the cultural influence of Nichelle Nichols, who played Uhura from Star Trek: TOS. The rescue and rehabilitation of Captain Freeman is the plot of the premiere of the third season of “Lower Decks”, which will air at the end of August. This is an episode described by Tony News as being like a movie, and it looks like it’s heavily borrowed from Star Trek III: In search of Spock”, which is reflected in the promotional materials for the episode.

The biggest reveal in the “Lower Decks” trailer was a hilarious and gentle allusion to “Star Trek: Deep Space 9” in the closing moments of the Season 3 trailer. In honor of the DS9 title sequence, Commander Ransom (Jerry O’Connell) orders Cerritos to “circle around and pretend we’re excited about the pylons.” Showrunner Mike McMahan confirmed that the crew will board the legendary space station and chat with familiar faces. This opens up the possibility that viewers will be able to see the return of Quark or Major Kira from Star Trek: DS9, given that both characters remained on the station after the events of the last episode of Deep Space 9. There are earlier DS9 references in the trailer when Tandy and Rutherford are eating at a restaurant owned by Benjamin Sisko’s father. As exciting as the prospect of DS9 characters returning was, the news about the lower decks didn’t end when the panelists left the Hall H stage.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

After a selection of the highlights of the famous first season of the TV series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”, the panel was captured by the returning Jack Quaid and Tony Newsom. The stars of “Lower Decks” have returned to announce the upcoming “Star Trek” crossover between the animated comedy series and the “Star Trek” prequel.