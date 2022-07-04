Every song about minions: The soundtrack to the film “The Rise of Gru”

ATTENTION: This contains SPOILERS for Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The films “Despicable Me” and “Minions” are known for their daring and inspiring soundtracks, and “Minions: The Rise of Gru” are no different. A few years after “Minions” (2015), the minions are back for another solo adventure, except this time the young version of Steve Carell’s Gru is also an important part of the story. Throughout their next adventure — which is actually the first adventure of Gru and the minions in the Despicable Me chronology — the classics of the 70s are reinterpreted to illustrate what the life of 12-year-old Gru was like.

Despite the addition of Gru to the composition of “Minions: The Rise of Gru”, the film in many ways remains a continuation of “Minions”. Gru’s first steps in trying to become “despicable” are an important part of the film, but the script finds a way to keep the minions in the spotlight. Steve Carell’s character turns out to be kidnapped by his hero — or, to be more precise, the villain — and the minions must not only save Gru, but also return the McGuffin stone.

Given that the action takes place in the 70s, it was easy to predict that in Minions: The Rise of Gru will be a lot of classics of that period. It was also easy to predict that this classic would be reinterpreted in some way. Thus, many Minions songs: The Rise of Gru are modern covers of songs from the 70s or earlier. Here is a breakdown of each song by Minions: The Rise of Gru.

“Shining Star” by Brittany Howard featuring Verdine White (originally recorded by Earth, Wind & Fire, 1975): First song heard in Minions: The Rise of Gru, is “Shining Star” in the intro, which comes right after the Universal song. the title page, as it was in the previous films “Despicable Me” and “Minions”.

“Bang Bang” by Caroline Polacek (originally recorded by Nancy Sinatra, 1966): After a Cold Start introduces the Vicious Six and the Stones, Minions: The Rise of Gru sees another funny opening credits sequence in the form of Caroline Polacek’s cover of “Bang Bang” playing this.

“Cecilia” by The Minions (originally recorded by Simon and Garfunkel): Minions can sing their own version of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Cecilia”. The song plays while the minions are working at Gru’s store, preparing for his big interview the next day.

Gary Clark Jr.’s “Car” (originally recorded by The Ides of March 1970): A version of Gary Clark Jr.’s “Car” plays while GRU is on his way to an interview with the Vicious Six, possibly a Spider-spoof of the Sinister Six at the Criminal Records store.

“You’re No Good” by Weyes Blood (originally recorded by Linda Ronstadt, 1975): The password for meeting the Vicious Six is “You’re No Good”, and it has more significance in the plot of Minions: The Uprising of Gru. Gru has to play Wayes Blood’s “You’re Bad” in order for the secret passage to open, except that it only works when GRU plays it backwards.

“Fly Like an Eagle” by Thundercat (originally recorded by Steve Miller Band, 1976): When Gru complains that the minions are only mixing things up, one of them picks up a signal to play a mixtape, and it can be heard a little. “Fly like an eagle.”

“Goodbye To Love” by Phoebe Bridgers (originally recorded by The Carpenters, 1972): Similarly, after Steve Carell’s GRU leaves the house, angry at his minions for losing the stone, the same minion plays a sad track — “Goodbye To Love” by Phoebe Bridgers.

“Blitzkrieg Bop” by Ramones: to correct your mistake, according to the plot of Minions: The Rise of Gru minions begin a mission to find the stone. Then “Blitzkrieg Bop” plays as they return to the party where they left the stone.

“Dance to the Music” by HER (originally recorded by Sly and The Family Stone, 1967): The stone that the minions were looking for was at the Biker. He not only returned to them, but also offered one of the minions a ride back to San Francisco. That’s when “Dance to the Music” plays.

“Born To Be Alive” by Jackson Wang (originally recorded by Patrick Hernandez, 1979): Part of the Minions’ journey in Minions 2 was to learn how to fight. They turn for help to Master Chow, played by Michelle Yeoh from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and during her last lesson in the movie franchise “Despicable Me” plays “Born To Be Alive”.

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by The Rolling Stones: “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” is a song that plays at the end of Minions: The Rise of Gru, and is the most appropriate choice for marking the beginning of the Gru path.