Every regional form of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has potentially leaked so far

Since the seventh generation of Pokemon, regional variants of classic creatures have played an important role in the franchise. What started out as a fancy way to populate the Pokedex of the Alola region continued to add depth to each subsequent location that Game Freak explored. Although there has been no confirmation that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch will have their own set of redesigned Pokemon, it’s hard to imagine that the studio will abandon this idea in the near future.

If the list of obvious leaks that have appeared on the Internet for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is any indication, the opposite may be true. It’s worth remembering that the Game Freak franchise has always had a thriving Fakemon community. As a result, there is a high probability that most of the leaks that are circulating on the Internet will eventually be refuted. However, success stories from the past mean it’s still worth exploring some of the putative options that could join the likes of Fuecoco and Lechonk.

Cherub Scarlet and Violet

Since there are only 4 months left before the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the number of leaks related to them has noticeably increased on the Internet. For example, on Reddit, a user under the nickname s_samuu recently posted an image depicting a regional version of Cherubi from Generation 4. However, instead of being designed mainly around cherries, this incarnation of Pokemon was inspired by grapes grown throughout Spain. Although the in-game footage may turn out to be real, fans should be skeptical about it and all the alleged leaks until Game Freak provides official confirmation.

Diglett Scarlet and Violet

One of the first proposed regional variants of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet uniforms that appeared on the web was the water/land-type Diglett. Seemingly inspired by geysers found all over Spain, a source of inspiration for the game, there’s no denying that the creature was equally charming and ridiculous. However, despite its popularity, the regional Diglett has already been questioned. Often the reliable leader of the “Riddler Hu” claimed that, although the theme of fan art can be reflected elsewhere, the Pokemon in question is not real.

This may be due to one of the other possible hints from the host that “regional fakes” will appear in “Scarlet” and “Violet” in some capacity. There are few details about the concept right now, as fans have collected the phrase from hints. One of the prevailing theories is that some Pokemon can transform into alternate forms in the middle of a battle, similar to Mega-evolution. It’s also possible that Game Freak will simply introduce completely new species that will be similar to classic fan favorites.

Spritzy Scarlet and Violet

Around the same time that the alleged concept art of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Diglett was walking on the net, another leak was gaining momentum. On Reddit, one of the website’s users posted images depicting the regional form of Spritzee. Unlike the Fairy-type Spritzee that debuted in Pokemon X and Y, this creature had a more threatening Fire-type personality. Although it is not yet known whether Pokemon is real, it is worth noting that the style used resembles some accurate historical leaks.

Sudovudo and Bonsley Scarlet and Violet

Unlike the early days of Pokemon, leaks that have recently been linked to the franchise have often been backed up by an internet personality. Liquor, known as Riddler Hu, is perhaps the most famous and authoritative of all. Among many other cryptic hints last week, the leader teased that the Generation 2 Pokemon Sudovudo could get a regional version in Scarlet and Violet. Little else has been provided other than this teaser, other than the conclusion that it could be a type of rock/grass.

What’s intriguing about the alleged Sudowoodo leak is the fact that it coincides with another earlier rumor about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Back in May, a supposed in-game screensaver appeared on Twitter, which showed a new version of Bonsly, a child-style pre-evolution of Sudowoodo. Although the image and Bonsly on the cork theme may turn out to be a fake, if the Khu is again for money, it is quite possible that the Pokemon may appear in one form or another.

Tauros Scarlet and Violet

Thanks to Game Freak’s decision to adapt the European Iberian Peninsula, it’s safe to assume that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be filled with creatures based on real animals from Spain and Portugal. Probably because of this, many regional variants of forms that leak into the network have the same theme.