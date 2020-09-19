Every on-screen role of Taylor Swift, from Cats to CSI

Taylor Swift rose to fame as a singer but has tried her hand at acting in projects like CSI, Cats and more.

Taylor Swift is primarily known for her illustrious music career, but has had roles on the big screen and television since 2009.

Here’s a little tour of all the acting jobs of Grammy winner Taylor Swift.

Haley Jones in CSI

The singer-songwriter is not ashamed of her love for CSI and, in her first acting role, she played Haley Jones in the 2009 episode “Turn, Turn, Turn.” Spoiler alert: Play the main victim of the episode.

Felicia on Valentine’s Day

The 2010 romantic comedy Valentine’s Day marks the first time Taylor Swift appeared on screen in a movie, where she plays Felicia, who has a new relationship with Taylor Lautner’s character Willy.

Fun Fact: Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift dated in real life after working on the movie together, and their song, “Back to December” is said to be about him.

Audrey in The Lorax

Taylor Swift provided her voice for the 2012 animated film, The Lorax, which is based on the book of the same name by Dr. Seuss.

In the animated tape, the singer voices Audrey, Ted’s love interest (played by Zac Efron).

Elaine in New Girl



In 2013, the pop star had a guest star spot on the season 2 finale of one of her favorite shows, New Girl. Tay-Tay played Elaine, an important guest at Cece (Hannah Simone) and Shivrang (Satya Bhabha) wedding.

Her appearance was the culmination of a little joke on the show, which mentioned Taylor Swift by name numerous times.

Rosemary at The Giver

In 2014’s The Giver, based on Lois Lowry’s dystopian novel of the same name, Taylor Swift plays Rosemary, the Giver’s daughter who is traumatized when she is chosen to be the recipient of the memory.

Bombalurina in Cats

Taylor Swift’s most prominent role to date is also one that puts her singing skills to good use.

As Bombalurina in 2019’s “Cats,” Taylor Swift informs all of the Jellicle cats about the cowardly Macavity in her eye-catching issue, “Macavity: The Mystery Cat.”



