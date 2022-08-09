Every Major Feature that Halo Infinity Fans are Still Waiting For

On November 15, 2021, the free multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite was closed, and the initial reaction of fans was vivid. Although the game lacked some of the game modes of its predecessors and had only a few new maps, fans were still impressed by the latest foray of 343 Industries and the developer’s ability to finally create a multiplayer mode that really seemed as exciting as the golden age of Halo. The praise for the game continued only after the launch of the Halo Infinite campaign a month later, but several months have passed since then, and Halo Infinite has somewhat lost popularity.

Over the past seven or so months, 343 Industries has updated Halo Infinite only a few times, and for a game that has to follow a live service model, this is extremely unimpressive. While most AAA multiplayer games with live services receive a significant amount of new content every few months, Halo Infinite received several maps, a small number of new modes and a lot of new cosmetics, each of which had its share of problems. . Simply put, Halo Infinite doesn’t seem like a full-fledged game right now, as fans are still waiting for some key features to appear.

Halo Infinite Features that fans are still waiting for

Spartans in Halo Endless Co-op

Perhaps the biggest missing feature of Halo Infinite, and perhaps the most infamous, is the lack of any kind of collaborative campaign. Since the release of the original Halo: Combat Evolved in 2001, the franchise has established itself as one of the leaders of the split-screen cooperative game. Every existing Halo game allowed at least two players to complete a co—op campaign – even in the real-time strategy of Halo Wars. So, when 343 Industries announced that Halo Infinite would not receive a joint campaign at launch, fans were rightly disappointed.

Right now, 343 Industries is trying to implement a joint campaign in Halo Infinite. Just a few weeks ago, fans were able to beta test this feature, and, according to most, it works quite well. But there is still no official information about the release date of the Halo Infinite joint campaign, and fans are not too optimistic that this will happen in the near future.

Another conspicuous missing feature is the absence of the Forge mode, another main product of the Halo franchise that has existed since the days of Halo 3. years. Such game modes as “Duck Hunting” and “Gliding” are imprinted in the memory of countless Halo players and only prolong the life of games. Forge mode was sorely missed, and again, although 343 Industries is supposedly working hard on porting this mode to Halo Infinite, there has been no official announcement of its release for quite some time, although some leaks may indicate that Forge is almost ready to launch. go.

While Forge mode and co—op campaign are the biggest missing features of Halo Infinite, there are a few other elements that fans would still like to see. In previous Halo games, fans could play both for the Spartans and for the elite in multiplayer mode, but in Halo Infinite this is no longer possible. In addition to a fairer progress system and more affordable armor customization options, fans also want the gaming elites to return to Halo Infinite at some point.

Halo Infinite also lacks quite a few fan-favorite weapons and Halo modes. Spartan Laser, Brute Shot, Fuel Rod and many others are still missing neither in the Halo Infinite campaign nor in multiplayer mode, and long-time fans really miss them. The same can be said about some of the most beloved Halo modes, some of which are not included this time.

Halo Infinite is already available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.