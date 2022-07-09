Every Major Event in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s Year BBY

Since the events of “Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor” take place in 9 BBY (or nine years before the events of “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope”), fans may be wondering what else was going on in the universe at that time. Five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order, Survivor will see Cal Kestis struggle to stay one step ahead of the Empire’s forces. There’s a lot going on in 9DB that could affect the plot of Survivor, but it also gives clues about who may or may not appear in the sequel.

[Warning: The following article contains spoilers about Obi-Wan Kenobi.]

The universe is still nine years away from the fateful meeting of Leia Organa, Han Solo and Luke Skywalker in 9 BBY, but this does not mean that everything is calm. During the year of action of Star Wars Jedi: Surivor, the Galactic Empire has been in power for 10 years after the fall of the Republic, and the galaxy has already undergone many changes. Rumors of an uprising begin to be heard, as the unfortunate living under the rule of tyranny refuse to stay away any longer.

This year there are several key events in the history of “Star Wars”, each of which affects people from many planets in the wider galaxy of “Star Wars”. The most significant events are associated with the central characters of “Star Wars”, such as Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Leia Organa. However, some other seemingly less important events have far-reaching consequences and may affect the history of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Jedi: Survivor Timeline — Death Star and the Geonosian Genocide

One of the most notable events during the year when the events of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor take place seemed insignificant at first: The Death Star moves from Geonosis to Scarif. Originally designed and built by the Geonosians (as hinted in Attack of the Clones), the Death Star was the Empire’s secret superweapon, which they were determined to defend at all costs. After the Geonosians outlived themselves, the Empire began the genocide of the Geonosians.

This terrible event is shown in Star Wars: Rebels, when the Ghost team is sent to investigate reports of Empire building, and it is hinted that the rebels have found the origin of the infamous Death Star from Star Wars. Further investigation later led to the fact that the team returned and met the only survivor of a civilization that numbered approximately 100 billion people. However, Click-Clack, as Erza Bridger called him, failed to properly contact the Ghost team to tell them what the Geonosians had built for the Empire.

The Empire moved the Death Star to a safer location to continue its construction on the orders of Grand Moff Tarkin. The tropical planet Scarif was chosen, and the Empire transferred the plans of the Death Star to the huge data banks of the Imperial Citadel. It is here, nine years later, that Jin Erso will be able to find the Death Star plans and successfully hand them over to the rebels.

The whole plot of Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place in 9 BBY

The plot of the Third Sister, also known as Reva Sevander, led to several branched events in the new canonical timeline of “Star Wars”, as seen in the series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”. It began with the abduction of the young Princess Leia Organa on the orders of the Third Sister in an attempt to lure the surviving Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. Although young Leia was eventually returned to her parents, it was not without significant consequences.

These effects were primarily felt by an organization known as the Way, which helped Force-sensitive people evade the Empire and its Inquisitors. During the attack on Jabiim, several members of the Path were killed, holding off the imperial forces long enough for most of the refugees to escape. One of these people was Tala Durit, who helped Kenobi in his rescue of Leia from the Inquisitorial Fortress on the moon Mustafar Nur (previously she could be seen in “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”). This Fortress was the main base for the Inquisitors in Star Wars, users of the Dark Side Force who serve Vader and hunt the Jedi.

After the attack on Jabiim, Reva went to Tatooine, intending to kill Luke Skywalker. At the same time, Kenobi encountered his former student on an unnamed barren moon, eventually realizing that his friend Anakin Skywalker was indeed dead, and now only Darth Vader remained. Kenobi was able to travel to Tatooine in time to prevent Rewa from killing Luke and begin his own journey in the Force with the help of his former teacher Qui-Gon Jinn.

How Jedi: Survivor Might Intersect with the wider Star Wars universe

Since the “Star Wars” sequel about the Jedi and Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place in the same year, some fans can expect that there will be characters from the Kenobi series in Survivor.