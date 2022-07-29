Every Hint Goku Would Defeat Vegeta if They Fought in Dragon Ball Super

Various moments in Dragon Ball Super support the idea that Goku would beat Vegeta if the two ever fought for a third time in the franchise. While it’s true that Goku has never properly beaten Vegeta, it’s always been understood that he’s the strongest of all the Z-Warriors. However, that hasn’t stopped Vegeta from doing everything he can do to take his spot.

By the end of Dragon Ball Z, the anime had established an extremely wide gap between the two Saiyans. Vegeta thought he had finally one-upped Goku when he defeated him in the Buu Saga, but the reveal that Goku had been secretly holding back his Super Saiyan 3 transformation confirmed that Vegeta still had a long way to go. So when Dragon Ball Super kicked off, Goku was still without question the anime’s most powerful hero, and unlocking the Super Saiyan God form certainly didn’t help Vegeta come any closer to matching – much less exceeding – Goku’s power level. It was only after he started training with Whis that the tides began to turn.

Thanks to the time he’s spent with Whis, Vegeta was often shown to be on par with Goku in terms of strength and fighting ability through most of Dragon Ball Super. How far he’s come was demonstrated when he skipped straight to Super Saiyan Blue without getting the benefit of the ritual that Goku needed to become a Super Saiyan God. Over the course of the series, he also succeeded in overpowering Golden Frieza, beating Goku Black, and achieving Super Saiyan Blue Evolved, a form that even Goku himself doesn’t have. But in spite of all the gains Vegeta has made in his quest to get stronger, there’s still a sense that Goku is still the best Z-Warriors have to offer. Here’s every hint in Dragon Ball Super that Vegeta remains second to Goku in the anime’s power structure.

Vegeta Was Easily Defeated By Hit

How Vegeta compared to Goku in his fights with Golden Frieza and Frost were good signs for his progress, but the same can’t be said for his match with Hit in the Universe 6 tournament. Vegeta notably stood no chance against the Universe 6 champion. Hit effortlessly overcame Vegeta with his Time Skip technique, which the Saiyan Prince had no defense for. Despite having a reputation for being a strategic fighter who supposedly uses tactics better than Goku, Vegeta delivered a disappointing performance during his brutally brief showdown with Hit.

What came next served as evidence that for all his training, Goku is still Universe 7’s greatest weapon. Admittedly, Goku had the advantage of watching Hit use the Time Skip, but his ability to pose a challenge to Hit and actually hold his own for a length of time painted a clear picture of the divide that still exists between Goku and Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super. Goku pushed Hit and figured out how his Time Skip worked whereas Vegeta went down in a hurry without slowing down Hit in the least.

Goku’s Super Saiyan Blue Kaioken Technique

Vegeta’s hopes of outdoing Goku dimmed even more during the climax of the show’s Goku vs. Hit fight. Unable to take down Hit with his current power level, Goku broke new ground by combining his Kaioken technique with his Super Saiyan Blue form. For Goku, this was a game-changing development. Before fighting Hit, it was assumed that Super Saiyan forms and Kaioken were somehow incompatible, but Dragon Ball Super revealed that they could be used together. The fact that this pushed Goku further above his rival was something that even Vegeta couldn’t deny. After seeing what Goku had done, Vegeta admitted, “he’s leapt past me once again”.

Kaioken being such a big part of what separates Goku and Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super is almost poetic, especially when considering its role in their Saiyan Saga conflict. King Kai’s Kaioken technique turned out to be the trump card that Goku needed to even the odds against Vegeta. It was because of that ability that Vegeta was forced to transform into a Great Ape in order to regain the advantage. Even back then, the Kaioken technique was what make Goku the superior fighter, and that was true a second time in Dragon Ball Super.

Super Saiyan Blue Goku vs Fused Zamasu

Vegeta arguably had several standout moments in the Future Trunks Saga, but Goku had one in particular that emphasized just how powerful he really is. Goku rarely acts out in anger in Dragon Ball Super, but his battle with Fused Zamasu proved that Vegeta isn’t the only one who can be impressive when he loses his temper. After finding out that Zamasu murdered the alternate timeline counterparts of Goku’s family, the Saiyan was sent into a rage and began fighting seriously. In a remarkable display of power, Super Saiyan Blue Goku won a beam battle with Fused Zamasu using his God Kamehameha attack. Single-handedly overwhelming the all-powerful fusion of Goku Black and Zamasu is a feat that Vegeta failed to match. When he too had to face Fused Zamaus in a beam battle, he and Future Trunks had to muster all of their combined power to win the struggle. Goku, on the other hand, bested Fused Zamasu without needing another Z-Warrior’s help.

Goku’s Ultra Instinct Form

For a brief time in Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power story, there was a feeling that Vegeta had finally caught up to Goku again. Through his Super Saiyan Blue Evolved form, Vegeta had seemingly found the perfect answer to Goku’s combination of Super Saiyan Blue and the Kaioken technique. The problem though, is that while the two forms may be close to equal, there was nothing that Vegeta could do in the anime that could compare to Ultra Instinct.

Despite being strong enough to take out Top with his new transformation, Vegeta was still inferior to Jiren, Universe 7’s strongest foe in the entire tournament. Goku had the same difficulties with him – until he accessed the completed Ultra Instinct state. For the brief time that Goku was able to sustain the power-up, Jiren had no answer to any of his attacks, which stands in stark contrast to how Jiren vs. Vegeta played out. Goku’s dominance over Jiren in Dragon Ball Super’s ending was the anime’s final reminder of who the strongest Z-Warrior is.