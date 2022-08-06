Every Fortnite Story video so far (and what to expect next)

Fortnite was a pioneer in storytelling through a live-service gaming environment. Millions of players log in daily to play with their friends, compete and level up their battle pass to unlock a variety of cosmetic rewards. However, the extensive multiplayer game actually has a complex storyline, which is reflected both in the game and in numerous story trailers.

Fortnite conquered the world in 2017, quickly becoming the most popular game and attracting more than 350 million players in 2020. As a direct competitor to PUBG: Battlegrounds, Fortnite has become a cultural phenomenon, and the creators of popular content continue to achieve success by playing the game. However, apart from wacky dancing, construction battles and epic Royal Victories, this colorful battle royale has a very deep and comprehensive storyline that has been running in the background from the very beginning.

The long and ridiculous full story of Fortnite dates back to season 4 and continues throughout the life of the game. From the emergence of a secret organization and in—game rocket launches to giant robot battles and a full-scale island war, Fortnite has come a long way since its release in 2017. Fortnite’s storyline is long and confusing, and while Season 3 of Chapter 3 is still unfolding, fans are already wondering what might happen next. Here are all the Fortnite story videos at the moment.

Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4 — Trailer Announcement

Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5 — Trailer “Clash of Worlds”

Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 6 — “Rise of Darkness” Trailer

Fortnite — Fortnitemares 2018 Trailer

Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 7 — You Better Watch Out, Trailer

Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8 – X Marks The Spot Trailer

Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 9 — The Future Is Yours Trailer

Fortnite Chapter 1, Season X — Plot trailer “Out of Time”

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 — Drop In A New World Launch Trailer

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 — Top Secret Launch Trailer

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 — Splashdown Launch Trailer

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 — Nexus War Launch Trailer

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 — Zero Point Story Trailer

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 — Zero Crisis Story Trailer

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 — “Invasion” Trailer

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 — Cubic Story Trailer

Fortnite – Fortnitemares 2021 Wrath Of The Cube Queen Story Trailer

Fortnite Chapter 2 Finale — video of the final event

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 — Trailer with an inverted character

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 — Resistance Story Trailer

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 — Video Of The Collision Event

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 — Vibin Trailer

What can happen in Fortnite, Chapter 3, season 4?

Starting with the countdown for the battle pass, the 3rd season of Chapter 3 will end on September 17, 2022. This long wait will give players a few more months to enjoy Season 3 and everything it has to offer, including new locations, a battle pass that allows players to unlock the Darth Vader Fortnite skin, and more. Despite all the changes and frequent updates that season 3 receives, fans are looking forward to thinking about what might happen after the release of the new season.

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, there are many theories about what might be on the horizon. With the advent of the Reality Tree and its tendency to change the location of many Fortnite islands during this season, there is a lot of speculation about how it could radically change the map in the future. This is clearly an ongoing trend throughout the game’s history, as Zero Point has also radically changed the entire game space in the past by dragging locations from other realities into the Fortnite universe. Perhaps the Tree of Reality will take over, perhaps changing the current atmosphere of good mood to something much more dreary.

Who Could Be the Next Big Evil of Chapter 3 in Fortnite

When the seeds of reality were added to the game in the 3rd season of Fortnite, Chapter 3, players were greeted by a new story clip in which the inhabitants of the island celebrated their victory over the forces of an Imaginary Order. However, despite the lighthearted tone throughout the video, it seems that there is something sinister among the good mood and cheerful chaos of the Fortnite map. This happens in the form of a menacing figure watching the world of Fortnite at the end of the cinematic video.

Although Epic Games has no confirmation of who or what this character is, there is a theory that this character could become the next main villain of the popular Battle Royale game. Because of the character’s striking resemblance to the Reality Tree, the community has dubbed him the Bloom Watcher, and since this creature holds the island in his palms, he may have evil intentions towards the Loop.