Every cryptocurrency transaction is the equivalent of two iPhone 12s being trashed!

Researchers found that cryptocurrency mining is exacerbating the growing environmental crisis. Here are the findings of the important study…

Bitcoin mining uses special computers to solve complex mathematical calculations and create a cryptocurrency. These processes consume a lot of energy. According to a new study, there were 112.5 million Bitcoin transactions in 2020. The Guardian notes that this equates to 9.5 ounces of e-waste per transaction, or about two iPhone 12 mini weights.

According to the study findings, the increase in the use of crypto is triggering the concern of the recycling crisis. The researchers published the article in the journal Resources, Conservation and Recycling.

Because of the high demand, computers that mine Bitcoin have an extremely short shelf life. In fact, according to the study, the average lifespan of a Bitcoin mining device is only 1.29 years. This means about 33,800 tons of garbage per year. Each transaction generates 9.5 ounces of e-waste, which is roughly the weight of two iPhone 12 minis.



(Photo: John MacDougall/AFP)

Researchers suggest that increased interest in cryptocurrency will more than double this garbage crisis. Alex de Vries, a data scientist at the Dutch Central Bank, and researcher Christian Stoll from MIT’s Energy and Environmental Policy Research Center explained their findings.

“E-waste is a growing threat to our environment, from toxic chemicals and heavy metals in the soil to air and water pollution caused by inappropriate recycling,” the duo said. said. De Vries and Stoll said demand for mining computers has also worsened the global semiconductor chip crisis.

Based on the record increase in Bitcoin price this year, the team said that 74 thousand tons of e-waste will be generated in six months. Researchers suggest replacing existing cryptocurrency mining strategies with a sustainable alternative such as ‘proof of stake’. With a market cap of $50 billion, Cardano uses proof-of-stake. Business Insider wrote that Ethereum will also migrate to this system.

Do cryptocurrencies increase e-waste and environmental problem?

According to a 2018 study in the journal Nature Sustainability, Bitcoin uses more energy than mining gold, platinum and other precious metals in addition to physical waste. In addition, The New York Times revealed that Bitcoin transactions consume more electricity than all of Finland produces (about 91 terawatt-hours per year). Moreover, this has increased in the last 5 years and now accounts for about half of global electricity consumption.