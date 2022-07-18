Every Comic-Con 2022 trailer can show

With studios returning to Comic-Con 2022, there’s a multitude of movie and TV trailers that could potentially be revealed. Comic-Con is the annual convention that brings together pop culture fans to the San Diego Convention Center for three days worth of panels, reveals, merchandise, exhibitions, cosplay, performances, games, and more – serving as the biggest celebration of them all for fans of film, comic books, gaming, and animation. SDCC has become a haven for early peeks, reveals, news, and trailers across the last decade, frequently serving as the first place to debut images and trailers for new and exciting projects.

Due to the pandemic, it’s been two years since Comic-Con was held, which left many wondering if it could ever return to its former glory. The big reveals are primarily shared in the famous Hall H, a massive showroom that holds roughly 6,500 attendees, many of which wait overnight in lines that stretch far beyond the convention center. Marvel, Warner Bros, Universal, Paramount, Sony, HBO, and many other studios have held panels throughout the years but haven’t done so since 2019, making this year a special return for fans of the event.

Related: Comic-Con 2022 Schedule: Every Film & TV Panel Confirmed

As the pandemic has slowed (although attendees will have to be vaccinated and wear masks) and content has finally built back up, studios are returning to Comic-Con for the first time in three years, making it a special year for those lucky enough to attend. Marvel, Warner Bros., Disney, FX, Paramount, and more will be in attendance, ready to show off their wares for the coming year (or years) – giving fans their first glimpse of new movies and shows coming down the pipe. Here is a list of highly-anticipated trailers that could possibly be shown at Comic-Con 2022 (many of which will also appear online).

Marvel Studios

Having just released Thor: Love and Thunder, the next film on Marvel’s feature slate is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which has already started to leak details, images, and the like, making it likely to be the first movie discussed at their panel. As Black Panther has already wrapped filming, it’s more than likely a teaser trailer and/or additional footage will debut as well. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania wrapped production in November 2021, so a teaser trailer is almost certain. Furthermore, James Gunn has wrapped filming for both his Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which makes it a certainty that there will be some form of footage, trailer or otherwise, for the projects. Lastly, the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, is another project that’s wrapped filming and will almost certainly have a trailer of some type, especially following the hype of Ms. Marvel concluding in July 2022. In terms of the live-action Disney+ shows, it’s also possible something could be shown for She-Hulk and Secret Invasion, both of which are done filming and are preparing to debut.

Other Marvel projects that may have trailers would fall to the streaming side of proceedings, particularly from their animation panel. The panel will include presentations for the I Am Groot animated series and the Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur animated series. Other potential trailers on Marvel’s animated side could include Spider-Man: Freshman Year, X-Men ’97, and What If…? Season 2, as well as the spinoff, Marvel Zombies.

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has been known for bringing a big show to Comic Con in the past, and this year has the potential to show off new footage from their upcoming slate that reaches into the first half of 2023. Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam will certainly debut some footage, be it a new trailer or featurette, while Shazam! Fury of the Gods is all but guaranteed to have a teaser trailer at the least, as both Dwayne Johnson and Zachary Levi will be attending the panel. While no one is expected to show up for The Flash or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, that doesn’t mean footage won’t be shown. Traditionally, filmmakers introduce new trailers, but WB may well release footage without James Wan or Andy Muschietti if the presentation calls for it. In addition to the big features on deck for WB, both Batgirl and Blue Beetle could also show off some wares, be it a trailer or first-look of some sort, although nothing is guaranteed.

Related: Every Marvel Movie & TV Show Predicted For Comic-Con 2022

Prime Video

The entire cast of Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power, which takes place thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, is planning a major panel, so a trailer is expected at the minimum. The show’s entire cast will be on-hand for the panel, as well as the showrunners, which is a good sign that more than just a peek of footage, will be shown. As Comic Con is typically filled with surprises, it’s also possible that Prime Video could choose to play the first 15 minutes of the first episode or perhaps the entire first episode itself, especially with a 90-minute panel planned.

Paramount

Paramount Pictures doesn’t have any superhero properties to sell at Comic-Con, but they have something well in-line with attendees’ taste with Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the latest adaptation of the popular RPG game. The film stars Chris Pine, Sophia Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Hugh Grant, from directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. The film has been complete since 2021 and delayed due to the pandemic (now due in early 2023), so a trailer is nearly assured.

Paramount’s MTV will also have a full Hall H panel for Teen Wolf: The Movie, a revival film that will expand the adventures from the Teen Wolf series. Original series creator and showrunner Jeff Davis and Teen Wolf: The Movie cast members will be on hand to discuss the new venture, which is sure to have a trailer debut as well. With an hour-long panel, it’s unlikely they’ll play much more than a trailer, but it’s possible that a featurette or retrospective video could also be shown as well.

Disney

National Treasure: Edge of History is a series continuation of the National Treasure film series, which starred Nicolas Cage. The series will star Lisette Alexis as Jess, a young dreamer who teams up with her friends to uncover mysterious truths about her family’s past. In addition to Alexis, the show features Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, Lyndon Smith, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Justin Bartha (who also appeared in the National Treasure films). An hour-long presentation in Ballroom 20 will almost assuredly reveal the first trailer for the film or potentially a behind-the-scenes featurette. Disney will also have a massive slate of TV presentations for everything from The Simpsons to Family Guy to Archer to What We Do In The Shadows and beyond, which could yield all manner of early peeks and trailers.

Related: Will Suicide Squad 3 Be Announced At Comic-Con 2022?

HBO

House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones, is the next big show from HBO and author George R.R. Martin, boasting a full panel in Hall H. The main cast will be present for the panel, including Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, and more, which will no doubt reveal a full trailer for the House of the Dragon set to debut on the network on August 21st. It’s unlikely an entire episode will be played, but a short preview and potential updates on future Game of Thrones spinoffs are possible.

AMC

AMC has had a decade-long foothold at Comic-Con with The Walking Dead and will now close out the main chapter of the flagship series in the final panel for the main series, The Walking Dead, which debuts its final episodes this fall. A trailer will debut for the final 8-episodes of the series finale. In addition, a first look at the premiere trailer for the new anthology series Tales of The Walking Dead will also debut. Last, but not least, AMC will host a panel for its series adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, which will likely show off a full trailer for the upcoming show.