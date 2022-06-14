Every Colin Trevorrow Movie from the Worst to the Best

During his eclectic directorial career, Colin Trevorrow from Jurassic World Dominion has directed a number of interesting and diverse projects. In addition to his extensive experience as a screenwriter and producer, Trevorrow has directed seven films since 2002, with the exception of his 2005 TV movie “Gary: In Crisis.” While he is perhaps best known for his work on the Jurassic World trilogy, his resume goes far beyond bringing dinosaurs to life.

Born in San Francisco, California, Trevorrow made his intention to work in the film industry clear from the very beginning. As a teenager, his work was awarded awards at the Mill Valley Film Festival and the San Francisco Youth Film Festival, which noted his special talent. In addition to his directorial resume, Trevorrow has participated in several major Hollywood projects in recent years, including an alternative version of Star Wars: Episode IX, which was then called The Duel of Fates. He also has a number of producing credits, such as the blockbuster “Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom” worth a billion dollars.

Colin Trevorrow’s work as a director covers several genres with a particular bias towards science fiction. In many of his most successful projects, such as the first film “Jurassic World” and the low-budget indie hit “Safety is Not Guaranteed,” Trevorrow uses grandiose ideas to convey a sense of wonder. In many ways, this explains why he was an ideal candidate for the revival of the if not extinct, then endangered Jurassic series. Including all of his directorial projects, here’s every Colin Trevorrow film from the worst to the best.

Reality Show

The reality show, undoubtedly the strangest of Colin Trevorrow’s films to date, is not so much a feature film as a Fyre Festival–style nightmare. The documentary, the director’s first full-length directorial role, tells about the exploits of eccentric (and, according to Trevorrow himself, “crazy”) businessman Dan Sherbondi, who, in an attempt to achieve instant fame, places an ad on Craigslist, inviting 10 women to compete for the title of “America’s Craziest Party Girl” in the hope of turning the contest into a new reality show.the show. The end result of Trevorrow combines footage from the original pilot of the reality show and interviews with participants talking about their experiences. The chaotic nature of the film creates some incredibly interesting moments, but the end result is so incoherent and maliciously unpleasant that it’s hard to praise it— largely thanks to its main character. In addition, the film has actually been withdrawn from circulation, which makes it incredibly difficult to find. Thus, it is difficult to put a reality show anywhere but at the very bottom of the list.

Home base

Trevorrow’s directorial debut is another unusual project. The short film tells about the main character-a man who, after his girlfriend rejected him, vows to continue sexual relations with her mother. Questionable moments include the male lead pretending to have sex with a mailbox, and dialogues that wouldn’t seem out of place in the adult entertainment industry. “Home Base” is completely different from the big-budget blockbusters with a lot of dinosaurs, which have since defined the Californian as a director. Nevertheless, its sheer strangeness and blessedly short time make the film a watchable curiosity for Trevorrow finishers.

Henry’s Book

A divisive drama that has caused both rejection from critics and popularity with the public, “The Book of Henry” is another Trevorrow project that struggles to effectively articulate a morally complex subject. Following an 11-year-old boy with cancer and his mission to save a neighbor from alleged abuse, the 2017 drama shifts dramatically from childish whimsy to near-horror-a complicated tightrope that the film often can’t walk. Its 22% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and $4.6 million at the box office prove that many viewers were similarly unimpressed, however, the film still has an impressive 63% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, suggesting that some have found something to admire.

Jurassic World Dominion

The final chapter of the Jurassic World trilogy, Dominion, embodies in many ways everything that is wrong with the modern series. Although the return of Sam Neal, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum as doctors. Grant, Sattler and Malcolm are fun for fans, the film’s confusing plot and lack of emotional impact make it difficult to take care of the unfolding dinosaur slaughter. Combined with some surprisingly mediocre special effects, forgettable new characters, and an inescapable sense of meaninglessness, “Dominion” leaves much to be desired. Nevertheless, Trevorrow still creates exciting moments, and the sight of dinosaurs on the screen remains as magical as ever.