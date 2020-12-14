Every Citizen In Norway “Indirectly” Owners of Bitcoin

The Norwegian oil fund, which owns shares in Microstrategy and Square companies, showed that citizens indirectly own Bitcoin. According to the data, each citizen has at least $ 2 worth of Bitcoin.

Norway allows citizens to invest through the government pension fund, also known as the oil fund. The fund, which has assets of over $ 1 trillion, owns shares in companies such as Microstrategy and Square. This government fund in Norway allows citizens to indirectly own Bitcoin.

The name that brought the issue to the agenda was Bill Barhydt, founder of Abra. Barhydt wrote on Twitter:

“Every Norwegian citizen indirectly owns at least $ 2 worth of Bitcoin through investments in Microstrategy and Square companies, an independent fund owned by the government. What a year. ”

The fund has $ 17.5 million in Bitcoin

Torkel Rogstad, a Norwegian software developer in the research company Arcane, has a 2.14% stake in Microstrategy and 0.83% in Square, according to the data of the “Norwegian Bitcoin Fund” website created to track BTCs in the fund. . The constantly updated site shows that the pension fund indirectly owns 912.72 Bitcoin.

The indirect BTCs owned by the fund are approximately $ 17.5 million. . Norway has a population of approximately 5.4 million. This indicates that 0.000168888888889 BTC fell per person.

Speaking to Decrypt, researcher Rogstad said the following on the subject:

“The government is trying to make the highest level of profits and thus exposed to Bitcoin. I expect Bitcoin indirect BTC ownership to increase in the future through more companies buying Bitcoin.

Maybe governments buy Bitcoin directly. As we see governments holding gold, it wouldn’t be surprising if this happens. “



