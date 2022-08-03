Every Captain America Movie Ignores the Darkest part of His origin story

While Captain America is a living icon who commanded the gods with his voice alone, under the mask there is also a man who has lived a long and often painful life. Having lived his adult life away from everyone he has ever known and loved, Captain America is a unique lonely hero who finds solace and meaning as a defender of Dreams and defender of the oppressed. But while Steve may be a deeply moral and idealistic person, the film adaptations won’t show fans the early victimization that inspired his obsession with fighting for those who can’t fight for themselves.

Steve Rogers, born on the fourth of July 1920, suffered from an unspecified illness from an early age, having lost both parents early. Outraged by Hitler’s regime, Steve later made history by voluntarily taking part in the Renaissance project, from which he became a super soldier, his body and mind were perfected to the peak of human potential. Steve fought bravely on the front lines of World War II, helping to crush the Nazi regime, before being wounded by Baron Zemo, eventually lying in ice for decades to wake up in our days a reborn Guardian of Freedom.

However, Steve’s battles began much earlier when he was bullied by both other children and his abusive father, who often attacked his family in a rage fueled by alcohol. At such moments, Steve’s mother Sarah Rogers physically protected him from his father, clearly teaching him to protect those weaker than himself and always get back on his feet after a bully knocked him down (as memorably depicted in Rick Remender). and “Captain America” by John Romita Jr., volume 7 No. 1.) In the MCU, Steve’s father died before he was born.

It was the mistreatment of Joseph Rogers that created the evil version of Captain America, who was the main villain of the Marvel Secret Empire event, after Hydra was able to target Sarah and Steve, promising them safety and community. While Marvel has since dropped the claim, Nick Spencer’s tenure in Captain America: Steve Rogers suggested that evil Steve was actually the original and the heroic Captain America was the result of America using the Cosmic Cube to interfere with the Marvel timeline. Whether this is true or not, Steve was persecuted by his father long before the “Secret Empire”, revealing his father’s alcoholism to Tony Stark in the cult “Demon in a Bottle”. Even Marvel’s ill-considered attempt to revisit his past and give him a brother includes a deeply hostile portrayal of Captain America’s relationship with his father.

While many superheroes have unresolved issues with their parents (to the point where there may actually be a minority of them), the explicit violence in Steve Rogers’ youth goes further than many depictions. As grim as it is that Steve Rogers was the victim of abuse as a child, it is incredibly important in his attitude towards bullies of all stripes, especially in the context of the values he learned from his mother. Being from another time and enjoying incredibly great respect, it’s easy to think that Captain America lived without personal tragedy before he was rescued from the ice, but this is definitely not the case. Steve’s tragic story is a major component of what makes him a hero as both an Avenger and a human, especially considering how he saved his adopted son Jan from the cruel Arnim Zola.

Captain America’s traumatic childhood may not be unique among superheroes, but it’s a huge part of who he is, showing that Steve Rogers’ entire life was about countering powerful bullies in all aspects of his life, he experienced heartbreaking injustice and-because of the lessons learned from his mother-decided never to don’t let anyone suffer the same way if they can help.