Every cameo in the movie “Thor: Love and Love” is an explanation of Thunder

Warning: This post contains MAJOR spoilers ahead for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Every cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder. For the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s history, a character is getting a fourth solo film. Thor has been through a lot since audiences were first introduced to him in 2011’s Thor, but he’s back for a new adventure, his first since the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw him leaving New Asgard in the hands of Valkyrie while he joined the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the story of the Space Viking, one who is more than a little lost following the battle with Thanos. Thor greatly enjoys traversing through the galaxy with his new friends, but his fourth solo film finds him on a journey of self-discovery. When he learns that Gorr the God Butcher has been slaughtering gods and is targeting New Asgard next, the God of Thunder heads back to Earth to protect his people. It isn’t long before he realizes Jane Foster, his ex-girlfriend and scientist, has transformed into Mighty Thor, now worthy to wield Mjolnir. Together with her and Valkyrie, they must stop Gorr before it’s too late.

It wouldn’t be a proper MCU film if there weren’t a few cameos littered throughout. There are plenty of familiar faces that appear, as well as a couple of surprises. What began as a fun segment in Thor: Ragnarok, the next part of the Asgardian play continues, with Matt Damon returning as Actor Loki. In addition to Damon, here is everyone who has a cameo in Thor: Ragnarok and in what scenes they appear.

Matt Damon as Actor LokiLuke Hemsworth as Actor ThorSam Neill as Actor OdinMelissa McCarthy as Actor HelaBen Falcone as Asgardian Stage ManagerKat Dennings as Darcy LewisStellan Skarsgård as Erik SelvigBrett Goldstein as HerculesIdris Elba as HeimdallDaley Pearson as Darryl Tristan Hemsworth as Kid ThorElsa Pataky as Wolf Woman

Matt Damon As Actor Loki

One of the running gags of the Thor solo movies is the inclusion of Asgardian actors portraying Thor, Loki, and Odin in plays meant to entertain, but also convey the stories that have come before. Beginning in Thor: Ragnarok, Matt Damon portrayed the Asgardian actor who plays Loki in these plays. In Thor: Love and Thunder, Damon gets more of an expanded role, appearing in two brief scenes. The first is the actual play, which portrays the events of Ragnarok — namely, the scene where Odin speaks to Loki and Thor for a final time before disappearing. In the second scene, Damon’s “Loki” approaches New Asgard’s King Valkyrie to bring up the possibility of another play in a bid to keep the Asgardians entertained following the attack of Gorr the God Butcher on New Asgard.

Luke Hemsworth As Actor Thor

The Thor movies have become a bit of a family affair, with Chris Hemsworth’s daughter India portraying Love. As in Thor: Ragnarok, Hemsworth’s older brother, Luke Hemsworth, reprises his role as the Asgardian actor who plays Thor in the plays produced alongside Damon’s Loki. The elder Hemsworth brother portraying another version of Thor in Love and Thunder makes sense considering the siblings look a lot alike. Actor Thor is first glimpsed in the play alongside Actor Loki as they speak to their father Odin one last time before their sister Hela pops onto the scene. In the second scene, Hemsworth’s Actor Thor appears with Damon to discuss another play to Valkyrie in the wake of Gorr the Butcher’s kidnapping of Asgardian children. Clearly, these two “actors” are dedicated to their craft and take great pleasure in portraying the God of Thunder and his mischievous brother.

Sam Neill As Actor Odin

Odin played a big role in the lives of Thor and Loki, so it’s no surprise Thor: Love and Thunder recreates the pivotal scene of him passing along some wisdom to both of his sons. As in Thor: Ragnarok, Sam Neill returns to portray the actor playing Odin in the Asgardian production. The play itself is no longer just for Asgardians, but Neill is playing a version of Odin that tourists to New Asgard are also getting to see.

Melissa McCarthy As Actor Hela

As the Asgardian play’s production has grown since Thor: Ragnarok, so, too, has its cast. Continuing on with the rendering of events from the third installment of Thor, Melissa McCarthy joins Thor: Love and Thunder in the role of the actor portraying Hela, who was played by Cate Blanchett in Ragnarok. McCarthy’s iteration of Hela bursts onto the stage after Odin disappears, reenacting the moment when Hela destroys Mjolnir, Thor’s beloved hammer, in the play for tourists.

Ben Falcone As Asgardian Stage Manager

Ben Falcone joins wife Melissa McCarthy in Thor: Love and Thunder, portraying the play’s stage manager. Falcone appears at the end of the play’s scene, which sees Hela making her presence known to Thor and Loki.

Kat Dennings As Darcy Lewis

Last seen aiding Agent Jimmy Woo and Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, Kat Dennings reprises her role as Darcy Lewis in Thor: Love and Thunder. Darcy appears in the scene where Jane Foster is receiving chemotherapy to combat her cancer. Darcy insists Jane shouldn’t be alone and that she should stop focusing on her work so she can give all her energy to fighting her cancer and allowing her body to rest.

Stellan Skarsgård As Erik Selvig

Erik Selvig has been a part of the MCU since 2011’s Thor. While his work has been mentioned throughout the various films, Erik is first and foremost a friend to Jane Foster. Stellan Skarsgård reprises his role as the scientist, appearing briefly in a scene with Jane. Erik speaks to Jane in a scene that follows her chemotherapy session, as he breaks the news to her that nothing she is trying seems to be working to combat her cancer. It’s also in this scene that Jane hears the call of Mjolnir for the first time in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Brett Goldstein As Hercules

When Thor goes to Zeus for help in fighting Gorr the God Butcher, he’s surprised to learn the ancient god wants nothing to do with Thor’s plans. While Zeus is injured after Thor blasts him through the chest with his own thunderbolt, the mid-credits scene confirms he’s still very much alive and healed. Thor: Love and Thunder’s mid-credits scene is also when Hercules, Zeus’ son, is introduced. Played by Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein, Zeus tasks Hercules with killing Thor. Hercules’ introduction not only sets up another Thor solo film, but a battle between two major gods.

Idris Elba As Heimdall

Heimdall was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but Idris Elba reprises his role as the protector of Asgard and the Bitfrost. Heimdall appears in Thor: Love and Thunder’s post-credits scene, greeting Jane when she appears at the gates of Valhalla. Heimdall welcomes her with open arms and confirms she has made it to Valhalla because she is a god who died in battle. He also thanks her for protecting his son, who was kidnapped by Gorr the God Butcher. It’s a brief moment, but it reveals Jane’s time as Mighty Thor is over and that Heimdall did actually make it to Valhalla after his death.

Daley Pearson As Darryl

Remember Darryl? Thor’s human roommate in the mockumentary short films that debuted ahead of Thor: Ragnarok? Well, Darryl makes his MCU film debut in Thor: Love & Thunder. Darryl has moved up in the world, now a member of King Valkyrie’s team on New Asgard.

Tristan Hemsworth As Kid Thor

Joining Hemsworth’s daughter India is another of the actor’s children. Tristan Hemsworth plays the child version of Thor in a montage of him growing up. It would seem Thor: Love and Thunder is indeed a family affair because Hemsworth’s second son, Sasha, is one of the Asgardian kids Gorr kidnaps.

Elsa Pataky As Wolf Woman

Before Jane Foster, Thor had a few love affairs, to which Korg is more than happy to discuss to avid listeners of his story. Prior to Thor’s banishment to Earth, Thor was in love with a Wolf Woman — a woman who was, well, part wolf. This interesting character is played by none other than Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth’s real-life wife.