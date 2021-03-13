Every Breath You Take: Thriller with Casey Affleck

The movie Every Breath You Take won its first trailer, released by the production company Vertical Entertainment. The title will be starring Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), in the role of a psychiatrist whose career is in danger after the death of one of his patients. Sam Claflin (Enola Holmes) will also star in the production, in which her character promises to approach the doctor’s family to reveal the truth behind the tragedy that took her sister’s life.

The video highlights the dramatic tone of the psychological thriller, which aims to hold the audience’s attention by showing attempts at harassment to damage the psychiatrist’s reputation and career as a form of revenge. In addition, this effort to destroy his image must become an obsession, since the mysterious character will also pursue the professional’s wife and daughter in surprising and frightening events. Check out!

Every Breath You Take will feature Vaughn Stein (Perfect Revenge) in the direction, and screenplay by David K. Murray (An Eye at the Top of the World). The additional cast will consist of Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect), India Eisley (Don’t Look) and Emily Alyn Lind (Doctor Sleep).

The attraction will be available in theaters and for rent on streaming services. The launch is scheduled for April 2.