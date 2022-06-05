Here’s a look at every black world champion in WWE history, both male and female. Somewhat surprisingly, the number of black world champions in the history of WWE is actually quite small, despite the fact that the company has existed under the leadership of Vince McMahon since the 1980s. To date, only six men and six women have won world singles championships in WWE, although to be honest, many others have won team championships and other minor titles.

Of course, there were many Hall of Fame-worthy black WWE performers, many of whom had already been accepted into this prestigious club, even if they had never managed to win the biggest WWE prize. The most famous is Ron Simmons, who wrestled under the name Faaruk for most of his career in WWE. Simmons has won many titles in WWE and is in the WWE Hall of Fame, but he only managed to win the world championship of the now defunct WCW competitor organization. He accomplished this feat by defeating the monstrous Vader in 1992.

This makes Simmons the first black wrestler to hold a recognized professional wrestling World Championship. Fortunately, it won’t be the last one, as the WWE’s attitude towards its black performers has, fortunately, changed over the past decades, with the exception of very regrettable mistakes. For example, Triple H’s racial feud with Booker T in 2003, or McMahon himself uttering the N-word on television in 2005. Below are the all black wrestlers who have held the WWE World Championship so far, but it probably won’t be too long. a new name is added to the pedigree.

Rock (10-time WWE World Champion)

It makes sense that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson became the first black WWE world champion since his father Rocky Johnson was half of the first WWE Black Tag team champions in the 1980s. During his WWE career, Rock has held 10 world championships, two of which were WCW World titles when WWE briefly recognized this belt after buying the company. Most recently, Rock defeated SM Punk for his tenth WWE World Title in 2013, and then lost the championship to John Cena at WrestleMania XXIX.

Booker T (two-time WWE World Champion)

One of the most decorated black professional wrestlers, Booker T was twice inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, once as part of the Harlem Heat tag team. Booker T won his fifth and final WCW World Championship under the WWE banner in 2001, and in 2006 he won the Big gold WWE World Heavyweight Championship, acting as King Booker. Booker’s two world titles in WWE and four in WCW make him a six-time overall world champion.

Mark Henry (1-time WWE World Champion)

Another member of the WWE Hall of Fame, “The Strongest Man in the World” Mark Henry was an Olympic weightlifter before joining WWE in 1996. Henry struggled to find his place in the WWE for a long time, but in 2011 he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. the legendary running in heels “Hall of Pain”. Prior to that, Henry won the ECW championship in the WWE version, but WWE did not recognize him as the world champion title. Since then, Henry has become one of several great WWE players who have moved to AEW.

Kofi Kingston (1-time WWE World Champion)

After spending more than a decade as a reliably popular and interesting part of the WWE roster, New Day contestant Kofi Kingston finally achieved his singles moment by defeating Daniel Bryan for the WWE World Championship at WrestleMania XXXV in 2019. Kingston will rule for six years. a few months before handing over the gold to Brock Lesnar on SmackDown.

Bobby Lashley (two-time WWE World Champion)

During Bobby Lashley’s first appearance in WWE in the mid-2000s, he never reached the expected heights, and only won the ECW championship twice. In his current run, Lashley finally realized his full potential, defeating the Miz in March 2021 and taking the WWE World title for the first time. Lashley’s second reign has just begun, defeating Brock Lesnar with the help of Roman Raines at Royal Rumble 2022.

Big E (1-time WWE World Champion)

Big E became the second member of the New Day trio, who recently starred in the WWE interactive film “Escape from the Undertaker”, who won the WWE grand Prize in September 2021, taking the world title from Bobby Lashley on Raw. Unfortunately, like his partner Kingston, Big E will rule for over 100 days before being dethroned by Brock Lesnar on the first day of WWE pay-per-view, which began in 2022. brothers as a world champion.

Jacqueline (two-time WWE World Champion)

An integral part of the obscene era of the WWE relationship, Jacqueline has won the WWE Women’s Championship twice, once in 1998 and once in 2000. Jacqueline was a decorated veteran even before she joined the WWE, and has since been inducted into their Hall of Fame. Notably, she also won the heavyweight championship, a title that usually belongs to male wrestlers.