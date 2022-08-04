Every actor will appear in DC and Marvel movies

Here is a complete list of actors from Marvel and DC comics, as well as TV show adaptations. While superhero films have experienced a renaissance with the advent of the Marvel cinematic universe in 2008, this genre dates back several decades. DC may have been on top with its popular Batman movies in the 1980s and ’90s, but Marvel has since run away with the game and left DC trying to catch up (which, given the cancellation of Batgirl and the Ezra Miller Flash controversy, may not happen). Starting in 2021, Marvel expanded the MCU with TV shows broadcast on Disney+, which only strengthened their character-based narrative.

Due to reboots, spin-offs, and rights issues, it can be difficult to keep track of every continuity happening in the world of comic adaptations. Although DC now runs several different universes, thanks in large part to Batman 2022, things are even more complicated for Marvel. The core MCU has officially included the multiverse since it was introduced to Loki in 2021, and new (and old) IP addresses are joining the canon at breakneck speed.

Since so many films are based on DC and Marvel comics, these studios always need actors who could play the main roles in their respective films. The popularity of these brands usually allowed studios to attract big names, but also helped turn lesser-known actors into huge stars. Because DC and Marvel movies have such appeal, actors seem willing to take on lead roles, supporting roles, or even “blink and miss” cameos. Here is a complete list of many actors in Marvel and DC movies and TV shows. On it you will not find Samuel L. Jackson, Eva Mendes, or Scarlett Johansson, despite the fact that they all appear in The Spirit, as well as in the MCU (and in Ghost Rider, in Mendes’ case). DC Comics may have owned the license for “Spirit” in the 2000s, but lost it in 2012, and it would be wrong to call “Spirit” a DC movie.

Adam Beach

Adam Beach has had only a few notable appearances in superhero films. In 2016, Beach played Slipknot in Suicide Squad, but his character was quickly killed off to demonstrate the legitimacy of the bombs in everyone’s heads. Most recently, he starred in the movie “New Mutants” as Dani Moonstar’s father, William Lonestar, another role in which he was quickly killed off to move the plot forward.

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje first appeared in a superhero movie in 2013. He joined the Marvel cinematic universe in the movie “Thor: Kingdom of Darkness”, where he played a dark elf named Algrim. It was the end of his MCU tenure, but then he played Killer Croc in 2016’s Suicide Squad. He has yet to return to the DCEU.

Alice Barga

Alisi Braga made a name for herself in the West, starring alongside Will Smith in the film “I am a Legend”, and in recent years she has also managed to add DC and Marvel films to her resume. In “New Mutants,” Braga played Cecilia Reyes, an Essex Corp agent who worked on gradually recruiting the main characters into the organization. Most recently, she played the role of Sol Soria, the leader of the resistance in Corto Maltese, in “Suicide Squad”.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett began acting in superhero films as an actor in the DC series Green Lantern. She played Dr. Amanda Waller in the 2011 film, a role that Viola Davis took on in David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad. Since that franchise hasn’t gone away, Bassett joined the MCU in 2018 as the mother of Black Panther Ramonda. So far, she has appeared in “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Finale,” and is expected to return in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck first played a superhero in the 2003 film Daredevil as blind lawyer Matt Murdock. More than a decade later, Affleck joined DC as the next Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and played a cameo role in Suicide Squad. Affleck later starred in both Justice League and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and he is set to return as Batman in The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Ben Mendelsohn

Ben Mendelsohn originally joined the superhero film in 2012, where he played Daggett in The Dark Knight Rises. This short-lived role allowed Mendelssohn to join the MCU a few years later as Skrull Talos. His debut as Talos took place in 2018’s Captain Marvel, and the following year he unexpectedly returned in Spider-Man: Far from Home.

Brett Cullen

Brett Cullen has starred in several superhero films. He originally played Barton Blaze, Johnny Blaze’s father, in Ghost Rider. Cullen then moved to D.C. to play a congressman in The Dark Knight Rises before playing Thomas Wayne in The Joker a few years later.