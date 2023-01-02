Everton are interested in Anthony Elange from Manchester United as they want to improve their attacking threat.

The Peoples Person previously reported that Frank Lampard’s side had shown interest in the Swedish footballer.

Rumor has it that the striker is currently unhappy with his minutes on the field under the guidance of Eric ten Haga.

Elanga has been in the starting line-up only three times this season, despite scoring three goals in the last campaign. He was trusted in almost every match under the leadership of Ralph Rangnik, and it seemed that United had great prospects.

However, it was not used as often as we would like, since Alejandro Garnacho was in the spotlight this season. For example, Elanga took the field just a minute before the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

Football Insider247 reports that Everton has made a move in favor of Elanga, the cost of which is estimated at 18 million pounds.

It would seem that this is based on a permanent deal.

The Premier League club is facing stiff competition from other teams who are also interested in signing the 20-year-old.

The Merseyside club is looking for scoring players after a poor start to the season.

The Toffees have impressed defensively after nearly relegating last season, but have scored just 13 goals this season, with only Wolverhampton and Nottingham Forest falling short of that number.

Frank Lampard will be looking to fix their attack before the end of the season, which could be another relegation battle.

Meanwhile, as Eric ten Hag is looking for a new striker after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, it remains to be seen whether the loss of Elanga will be seen as a problem, since there are already not enough options on the bench in attacking zones, or as an opportunity in terms of raising funds to buy a striker.