Evernote Offers Task Manager For Personal Projects

Evernote offers task manager for personal projects. It can be said that the popular note-taking, editing and archiving application Evernote is far from its old reputation. However, this does not mean that the service is not updated with new features. The latest feature for Evernote brings the service a little closer with platforms like Asana and Trello.

Evernote’s new feature called Tasks aims to help users manage their personal projects. This feature separates Evernote’s standard to-do lists with due dates and reminders.

Users can add up to five reminders for a task if they wish. Those who wish can activate notifications for these reminders. It is also possible to mark each task separately.

With the new interface that can be accessed from the sidebar used in navigation, notes can be sorted according to their names, due dates and priority status. Users can also edit notes through this interface. Changes made are instantly reflected on the application.

Evernote offers this new feature to its users with the beta tag in the first place. Anyone who downloads the latest versions of the service’s apps will be able to try this feature. However, later on, some features within the tasks will only be accessible to paid users.