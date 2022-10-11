Evercore Heroes is a new competitive multiplayer game from former Riot developers.

Vela Games has unveiled its debut Evercore Heroes game, which is a competitive player versus environment (PvE) game whose goal is to become the best team of heroes in the world.

The game takes place in the sci-fi world of Lumerea and combines skill-based teamwork in real time with adventurous joint battles. The trailer was released today (October 11) and features a host of heroes showcasing a variety of intricate weapons and abilities as they travel the world before coming together and facing the fearsome ice ogre.

Travis George, CEO and co-founder of Vela Games, said: “Our goal has always been to make the game really relevant to players, even if it means breaking stereotypes.” He then said that with Evercore Heroes, Vela is creating a “unique” multiplayer game in which skill-based cooperative play is combined with competitive play in a “new way.”

Early testing has been going on for more than two years, and George says the feedback on these sessions has been “excellent.” “We are very happy to finally share the game with the whole world,” he concluded.

This weekend (October 13-16), the Evercore Heroes game test will be held, for which everyone can register via the game’s website or the official Discord server. Vela says that anyone who registers with Discord will “increase” their chances of being selected to participate in an exclusive gaming test.

George added that player tests are the key to making the gameplay seem rewarding, skilful, “but most importantly, […] a positive experience for all our players.” He further confirmed that players who leave feedback during these game tests will actively “shape the future” of the game.

The gameplay in Evercore Heroes will consist of four teams of four players who simultaneously compete in session PvE adventures. To win, players need to strengthen their heroes, charge their eternal core and defeat a dangerous boss. The best teams will find the “right composition and strategy” to defeat their boss quickly and effectively, while complicating the task for their opponents.

The Vale Games development team consists of experienced employees from companies such as Riot Games, Electronic Arts, Epic Games and Blizzard Entertainment. Collectively, the team has many years of experience in creating multiplayer games “experienced by hundreds of millions of players around the world,” and judging by the official Discord game server, there are already many players who want to see what they have created with Evercore. Heroes.