Evercade VS Will Be Released In Europe This December; Date, Prices And Stores

Evercade: Blaze Entertainment will ship Evercade VS during December 2021. We know its price, date and the number of compatible cartridges. Evercade VS, the new retro game console from Blaze Entertainment, heads to Europe on December 8. The company will launch this winter with more than 280 games “through collections of physical cartridges.” This model includes the double cartridge system, which allows you to have two connected at the same time.

First details, price and cartridge

“Behind the Evercade VS desktop console is a custom hardware design and user interface with 4GB of onboard storage and best-in-class emulation with a 1.5Ghz quad-core CPU,” explains his distributor in press release. “The VS platform will broadcast at 1080p allowing you to play more than 40 years of games on your television through an HDMI connection. Evercade Vs includes its own controller based on the celebrated Evercade notebook controls, with an incredibly comfortable D-Pad, X, Y, A, B and the addition of additional trigger controllers with L1, L2, R1 and R2 ”.

Evercade VS has some of the most requested features by its community, such as local multiplayer support, new display modes, saving status images, wireless updates and scan lines, among others.

The cartridges can be played on all Evercade systems, including the 26 collections available from various publishers. Atari, Interplay and Codemasters are just some of the names that appear on the table. The only exception is cartridges 2 and 6 from the Namco Museum collection “due to their exclusive license” on the portable model.

Evercade Vs will go on sale in two packages, Starter and Premium, starting at 99.99 euros. You will find the cartridges starting at 17.99 euros. In Spain it will be marketed in GAME, Amazon and Funstock stores.