Even Order 66 couldn’t make Obi-Wan turn away from the clone troopers

Warning! This post contains potential spoilers for “Star Wars: Obi-Wan #5.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi may have fled the Galactic Empire after the fall of the Republic and Order 66, but a request for the upcoming release of his comic book series suggests that the famous Jedi may have a weak spot for all the Star’s foot soldiers. The universe of wars. Despite the fact that Imperial stormtroopers are different from the clone troopers of the Republic, their similar appearance may be enough to cause nostalgic feelings among old Jedi.

It makes sense that Obi-Wan sympathizes with the plight of the soldiers. As a veteran of the Clone Wars, Obi-Wan fought alongside many clone troopers, establishing a close bond with his second-in-command, Cody. Everything changed when Palpatine consolidated his power and carried out Order 66 by activating a chip in the brains of the clones, which forced them to kill the Jedi who served alongside them. As shown in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan was one of the few who survived, narrowly escaping an attempt on his life made by a former comrade of Cody.

Now, if you believe the information about the upcoming comic “Star Wars: Obi-Wan No. 5”, it seems that Obi-Wan did not harbor any resentment against the clone troopers for destroying the Jedi. According to applications posted on the Star Wars website, in Star Wars: Obi-Wan #5 by Christopher Cantwell and Adriana Melo, Kenobi risks his own life to save an unassuming Imperial infantryman. Faced with a squad of stormtroopers who were ambushed and left to die in the Jundland Wastelands on Tatooine, Kenobi discovers that “one still has a chance to fight.” Despite the fact that this puts him at risk, Obi-Wan still decides to help the stormtrooper, “which can’t help but remind Kenobi of the clones with whom he served so long ago.”

After going through such a terrible ordeal, it would be understandable that the surviving Jedi of Order 66 are hostile to all Imperial troops. But failing to save the Stormtrooper would be a violation not only of the Jedi way, but also against Obi-Wan’s nature. Whatever flaws he may have, Obi-Wan has always been the embodiment of great compassion, as taught to him by his teacher Qui-Gon Jinn. In the TV series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Obi-Wan even pauses to pay tribute to the unlucky clone trooper he finds on the streets of Daiyu. Obi-Wan’s character fully retains the ability to help anyone who is in trouble, even if it is his enemy.

How a stormtrooper in danger will react to Obi-Wan’s help on Tatooine remains to be seen. Curious readers will have to wait until September 14, when the fifth part of “Star Wars: Obi-Wan” is due to be released.