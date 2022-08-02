Even Hawkeye Knows Why he’s So Much More pathetic than Spider-Man

After the release of the original Secret Wars in Marvel Comics, Hawkeye realized that due to his skills and weapons, he is not on the same level as Spider-Man when it comes to his usefulness in saving heroes from massive space threats. In Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars, readers saw both sides of Clint Barton’s confidence as a hero, as he first saw himself as “just a guy in a funny suit” in conflict, and then became irrationally confident later in the storyline.

In the original Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars from Jim Shooter, Mike Zek and Bob Layton, the Otherworldly villain gathers the greatest heroes and villains from Earth and forces them to fight each other on a built planet known as the World of Battles. In the Secret Wars crossover, the symbiotic Spider-Man costume debuted, which later became Venom, and ended with the reset of the status quo in the Marvel Universe. However, one of the best jokes in the series was that Spider-Man was checking out Hawkeye, who was just trying to help despite his lack of superpowers.

In Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars, as the heroes team up to find a way back home, Spider-Man contacts Hawkeye. Clint Barton reveals that because Mr. Fantastic used the last of his more advanced arrows, “piercing Iron Man’s armor,” it led Peter Parker to reveal that his web shooters were also destroyed in a similar way. In addition, it forces Hawkeye to admit that, at least, he is “still Spider-Man without a web,” while admitting that without arrows and powers, he is “just a guy in a funny suit.” In a later issue reminiscent of the interaction, Hawkeye seems to have regained his confidence, as when Spider asks him if he’s making another arrow, Barton confidently replies: “The last one … with Galactus’ name on it!”

Considering that he got to a gladiator-like planet during In the Secret Wars, along with the greatest heroes and villains of the Land where their powers were tested, Hawkeye was disappointed that he had to give up his most advanced weapons to strengthen others. As a result, he complained that he was just a guy in a suit without his best arrows. Fortunately, however, when Spider-Man visited the hero again, Hawkeye seemed to regain his confidence, even if he had previously admitted that he was pathetic without his arrows.

After all, the encounters on the World of Battles between Spider-Man and Hawkeye in Secret Wars showed both sides of the hero armed with arrows. Initially upset that the arrows had been taken from him, Hawkeye threw a party regretting his effectiveness without them, believing that without them he was nothing. Along with the gods, sorcerers, and mutants, losing the one thing that made him count at their level must have been hard. However, Hawkeye eventually realized that he wasn’t as pathetic as he seemed, finding a second gear and telling Spider-Man that he would fight in a strange new world, even without his most powerful weapon. Clint Barton knew he could help in his own way.