Even Goku couldn’t defeat the Dragon Ball version of Dracula

Throughout his career in Dragon Ball, Goku has proven that he can defeat almost any fighter who challenges him, and now that the Saiyan warrior has unlocked the god-like form of Ultra Instinct, he has become even more invincible. However, in the first chapters of Dragon Ball, there was a fighter that even Goku could not defeat: the cult monster from the Dracula films.

Goku first appeared in The Dragon Pearl, Chapter 1 by Akira Toriyama, and after his debut, readers immediately learned about his enormous strength compared to that of an ordinary person. Only in the first chapter does Goku traverse treacherous jungles, kill and eat the most dangerous animals out of equal fun and necessity, and even survive after being shot in the head. Since then, Goku has become even more impressive with each passing chapter, as he almost wins a world martial arts tournament, destroys an entire fascist organization, and masters the ki explosion technique, which will take decades to attempt. However, fighting in a tournament that seemed to have been concocted in hell, fans can say with confidence that Goku may not have survived the encounter with one vampire opponent.

In Chapter 99, “The Dragon Pearl” by Akira Toriyama, Goku, Krillin and other Z fighters are forced to participate in the terrifying Baba Fortune Teller tournament. The adventurers went to Baba in the hope that she would help them find the lost Dragon Pearls, but they could not afford the high price for her services. So, Baba gives them a chance to enlist her help by defeating five of her otherworldly fighters in a dangerous tournament, and the first of her fighters is a vampire named Dracula Man. The Z Fighters decide that Krillin should fight first, and he does it with his head held high — unfortunately, this was not the best course of action. Moments after the start of the round, Dracula sank his fangs into Krillin’s head and sucked the blood out of him until Krillin was forced to give up and return to his team, defeated. So, the next one for Z Fighters was the werewolf Puar, who was able to defeat Dracula-Man by turning into an echidna a second before he attacked. This maneuver caused Dracula-Man to bite Poir’s needles and experience such severe pain that he lost, which brought victory to the Z fighters.

At that point in the Dragon Ball continuity, Goku and Krillin were almost equal in terms of strength, combat abilities, and weaknesses. In this chapter, it was clear that Dracula-Man can dodge any attack that someone throws at him by turning into a bat and moving too fast to be hit. The villain then sneaks up on his opponent and bites him, weakening him by sucking his blood. Puar defeated Dracula the Human by turning into an echidna, but Krillin and Goku cannot change shape, so they will remain face to face with the sharp end of Dracula’s fangs, unable to fight him.

Obviously, with Goku’s current power level as it is in Dragon Ball Super, Saiyan can destroy Dracula the Human without much effort. However, when Goku and his team faced the vampire, Krillin’s battle with the Human Dracula proved that Goku couldn’t have done more, as Krillin and Goku were neck and neck in terms of their power levels. In addition, Goku does not have the ability to change shape, which is why the vampire was eventually defeated. Since he didn’t have the strength needed to defeat this terrible enemy, and he was more vulnerable to the vampire’s blood-sucking attack during that period of his life, it becomes clear that Dragon Ball’s Dracula was a villain that even Goku couldn’t defeat when he first saw the iconic monster from horror movies.