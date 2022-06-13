Even Darkseid is Afraid of One Iconic DCEU Villain

Although Darkseid is known as one of the greatest enemies of the Justice League, there is one villain that fans know from the DCEU that even the God of Evil does not dare to fight. In fact, Darkseid is frightened not only by this villain, but also by the fact that they were the reason for his first experience of emotions.

Darkseid stands among the greatest and deadliest Superman villains to date. One of the New Gods of the New Being and Apokolips, Prince Uxas stood second in line to the throne of Apokolips after his brother Drax. When Drax tried to seize the power known as the Omega Force, Uxas killed his brother, claiming that the power and the throne belonged to him, and assumed the nickname Darkseid. Darkseid is a creature of great evil and power, known for his deadly Omega rays, stone skin and incredible strength and resilience.

Thousands of years before his first encounter with Superman, Darkseid encountered the Kryptonian Doomsday monster while visiting the planet Bilan 5 during the “Collisions” of Dan Jurgens and Brett Breeding from the Doomsday Yearbook No. 1. Seeing the beast tear apart its seemingly invincible ally from the New God, Darkseid “experiences the very first attack of fear in his life.” First, Darkseid decides to overcome his fear and engage in hand-to-hand combat with Doomsday without using his deadly Omega Rays. However, even before the battle begins, Doomsday triggers a chain reaction in the planet’s atmosphere that makes it toxic to all inhabitants, resulting in Darkseid and his New gods abandoning the battle through a boom tube. When they leave the planet, Darkseid swears to his uncle and the famous New God Steppenwolf to keep a secret, as this was the first time the ruler of Apokolips turned away from the enemy.

Darkseid has a number of reasons to fear Doomsday, past or present. At that time, watching Doomsday kill Master Mayhem was a real shock for the ruler of Apokolips. New gods such as Mayhem and Darkseid develop superhuman abilities that make them uniquely strong and sometimes seemingly unkillable. In addition to this, Darkseid noted that Mayhem was an experienced fighter who, as he saw, won numerous fights in the bonfires of Apokolips when they trained together. Seeing Doomsday get rid of Mayhem as if he were nothing gave Darkseid cause for alarm.

Doomsday’s apparent commitment to hate and death also makes him an enemy that Darkseid has no chance of intimidating or controlling. Unlike Superman, Doomsday has no moral or emotional core that can be broken, and he will undoubtedly fight to the death. Darkseid’s fear is prophetic, because from this day on, Doomsday will continue to kill Superman himself. Is there a living being that could really end Darkseid forever, Doomsday is at the top of the list.

Darkseid’s initial willingness to enter Doomsday simply in hand-to-hand combat without using his Omega rays shows the New God’s sense of honor. Dubbed the God of Evil for a reason, Darkseid rarely shies away from demonstrating his power, which makes it even more remarkable that Doomsday is the enemy he feared and one of the only enemies he chose to escape rather than destroy. Let’s hope these two come face to face again in DC’s future, as Darkseid has a lot to prove by destroying the monstrous Doomsday.